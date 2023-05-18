Do you need a new way to bond with your family? What about wanting to get to know your friends a little better? Or maybe you’re just not in the mood to go out and you’d rather spend a night at home? All of these call for a good old, classic game night. Some healthy competition while learning something new about your close-knit group is the perfect way to spend the evening. Whether you’re a game night veteran or a first timer, here are a few films to inspire your next night in.

‘GAME NIGHT’

Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachel McAdams) regularly host game nights with their friends. However, one such get-together takes an unexpected turn when Max’s brother, Brooks (Kyle Chandler), arranges a murder mystery party, which quickly spirals into a real-life kidnapping. As the group tries to solve the mystery and rescue Brooks, they become embroiled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse, with hilarious and thrilling consequences. Find out if Brooks comes back safe and sound on Game Night.

‘TAG’

Tag is a comedy from 2018 based on a true story about a group of five childhood friends who have been playing an elaborate game of tag for 30 years. When one member of the group, Jerry (Jeremy Renner), who has never been “it,” announces his intention to retire from the game after this year, the others take it as a challenge and try to tag him before the month is up. The game takes the friends on a wild and hilarious journey, with over-the-top stunts and unexpected twists. Along the way, they confront unresolved issues and deepen their bond as friends. This one’s for all the friend groups who compete on a regular basis. Watch TAG now.

‘JUMANJI’ (1995)

The kids might know the Jumanji trilogy starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Hart but we’re taking it back to the OG for those millennials who can still remember getting the picture book by Chris Van Allsberg the film is based on at the Scholastic Book Fair. The movie follows a young boy named Peter who discovers the mysterious Jumanji board game in the attic of an old mansion. As he and his sister, Judy, begin to play the game, they unwittingly release Alan Parrish, played by icon Robin Williams, who has been trapped inside the game’s inner world for 26 years as well as unleash a series of dangerous and supernatural events into their world. As the chaos escalates, the group has to complete their game to grant Alan his freedom. Relive a classic and introduce it to the next generation to the original Jumanji now.

PARLOR GAMES WITH DONTRELLE WILLIS & YOURFRIENDKYLE

Who is better than real-life players (both on the field and online) to host their own game night? Former Florida Marlins pitcher, Dontrelle Willis, and YouTuber/Streamer, yourfriendkyle, play a series of parlor games at the DIRECTV Studio and it’s a millennial showdown. Willis tops the age bracket as an “elder” and yourfriendkyle just skirts past a Gen Z label. See what a difference a decade makes.

Channel your competitive side and get DIRECTV to take your next game night up a couple notches.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."