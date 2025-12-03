Stephany Abasali Pulls Back the Pageant Curtain; Watch Miss Venezuela 2025 on VePlus

One of the most celebrated nights in Venezuelan television is back. The 72nd Miss Venezuela pageant will take place on December 4 at Centro Comercial Líder in Caracas, bringing together elegance, high-stakes competition and the pageantry that has helped make Venezuela a global powerhouse in international beauty competitions. At the end of the night, Miss Venezuela 2024 Stephany Abasali of Anzoátegui, will pass on her crown and title, officially naming Miss Venezuela 2025, the woman who will represent the country at the Miss Universe 2026 pageant.

How the Miss Venezuela Pageant Works

Miss Venezuela is a glamorous, season-long competition that evaluates poise, performance and purpose across several stages. While the exact format can shift slightly from year to year, the pageant includes these elements:

Contestants and Regions

The pageant traditionally features a group of approximately two dozen candidates, each representing a Venezuelan state, region or territory. Delegates undergo months of training leading up to the final gala, including runway development, public speaking, fitness preparation and community-focused projects.

Competition Segments

While elements evolve over time, viewers can expect the key staples that define Miss Venezuela.

Opening Presentation: A group performance introducing the full roster of finalists.

Swimsuit Competition: Judged on confidence, physical preparation and stage presence.

Evening Gown Competition: A showcase of elegance, movement and styling (often a highlight of the night).

Interview: A test of communication skills, poise and the ability to answer thoughtfully under pressure.

Scoring & Selection

Judging panels typically include former titleholders, cultural figures and beauty industry experts. Scores from each segment (along with the delegates’ work throughout the season) determine who advances to the final placements. The winner earns the Miss Universe Venezuela title and advances to the Miss Universe pageant the following year.

Spotlight on Stephany Abasali

Representing Anzoátegui, Stephany Abasali earned the Miss Universe Venezuela 2024 crown through a compelling blend of polish, intelligence and ease on stage. Her reign was defined by a steady presence, strong communication skills and an instinct for connecting with audiences in Venezuela and abroad.

At Miss Universe 2025, Stephany carried that same composure onto the global stage, delivering a confident, consistent performance across all phases of competition. Her charisma, fluency and sense of personal identity resonated strongly, ultimately earning her a place as second runner-up. It was a result that reinforced Venezuela’s reputation as one of the most formidable countries in international pageantry.

Now, just before she crowns her successor, Stephany reflects on her experience, the inside scoop on pageant prep and her hopes for the next woman who will wear the Venezuelan sash on the Miss Universe stage.

DIRECTV: Let’s start at the beginning of your reign. When you first stepped off stage after being crowned, what was the prevailing thought or emotion?

Stephany: Stepping off the stage the night I was crowned Miss Universe Venezuela 2024, the prevailing emotion was a profound and overwhelming sense of responsibility. More than personal joy, I felt the weight of an entire country, its history, and its dreams. The thought that prevailed was: “Now, the real work begins. I have a commitment to Venezuela.” I found a calmness that told me I was exactly where I needed to be, ready to assume this role with grace and maturity.

D: Pageants require confidence, discipline, and resilience. What personal skill or mindset do you feel grew the most this year?

S: Undoubtedly, the skill that grew the most was resilience with purpose. It’s not just the ability to get back up, but to get back up with more clarity about why you are striving. There were moments of great pressure, but I learned to see every challenge not as an obstacle, but as an opportunity for growth. This mindset allowed me to maintain discipline focused on impact, reminding me that every step and every word of mine transcended my own personal ambition.

D: Miss Venezuela has such a historic legacy. What part of that legacy did you feel most connected to as you wore the crown?

S: The part of the legacy I felt most connected to is the one of female empowerment through education and voice. Miss Venezuela is not just a beauty pageant, it’s a platform that has historically projected Venezuelan women as opinion leaders, entrepreneurs, and high-caliber professionals. I felt the commitment to honor those who demonstrated that beauty is only the gateway to a much greater influence, using the title to amplify my message of inclusion, education, communication and opportunity.

D: What is one thing about pageant prep that you wish more people understood or appreciated, or that people would be surprised to know?

S: What I wish people understood most is the depth of the intellectual and emotional preparation. It goes far beyond the runway and styling. We spend hours daily with experts in public speaking, international current affairs, Venezuelan history, and social project development. People would be surprised to know the amount of reading and analysis we engage in. It is an intensive, high-level formation to become effective and competent spokespersons on a global level.

D: If you could whisper one sentence to yourself the night before the 2024 pageant, what would it be?

S: I would tell myself: “Your worth does not depend on the crown; your crown depends on your unwavering worth.”

D: Pageants evolve year after year—what change or trend in the Miss Venezuela has excited you the most?

S: What excites me the most is the emphasis on authenticity and the inclusion of diversity. Candidates no longer feel obligated to fit into a pre-established mold. The unique voice of each woman is celebrated, along with her career, her body as it is, and her life story. This openness is vital, as it shows that Venezuelan beauty is multiple, real, and deeply human, resonating with the values of the modern world.

D: When you imagine the woman who will wear the crown next, what’s one intangible quality you hope she brings to the role?

S: I hope my successor brings a genuine and inexhaustible social empathy. Charisma and discipline are important, but the ability to connect and to use her platform to be a bridge of hope is what truly makes a difference.

D: You finished as second runner-up at Miss Universe 2025; an incredible achievement. What part of that experience will you share with the next Miss Venezuela to help her prepare for international competition?

S: The biggest lesson I will share with the next Miss Venezuela is the importance of inner peace amidst the chaos. Miss Universe is a whirlwind of events, interviews, and pressures. I will advise her to dedicate a moment each day, however brief, to center on her “why” and to remember that her main competitor is her own self-doubt. She must travel with the calm conviction that she has done everything possible and that now she only has to enjoy the process, allowing her Venezuelan light to shine without reservation.

D: Looking ahead, how do you think your experience as Miss Venezuela will shape the next chapter of your life and career?

S: My experience as Miss Venezuela has been the university of public life. It has honed my communication skills, provided me with a global network of contacts, and, fundamentally, cemented my purpose of service. In the next chapter of my career, whether in communications, social entrepreneurship, or my professional education, I will carry with me the discipline, the strategic vision, and the responsibility of being a voice for my country.

A Brief History of Miss Venezuela

Founded in the early 1950s, Miss Venezuela has grown into one of the most influential and widely watched national pageants in the world. Known for its high production value and rigorous training programs, the organization has long been a cultural institution, producing internationally recognized titleholders and shaping the standards of pageantry across Latin America.

Venezuela Miss Universe Winners

Venezuela’s track record at Miss Universe is legendary. The pageant has crowned a staggering seven Miss Universe from Venezuela (second only to the US with nine titles).

Maritza Sayalero (Miss Universe 1979)

Irene Sáez (Miss Universe 1981)

Bárbara Palacios (Miss Universe 1986)

Alicia Machado (Miss Universe 1996)

Dayana Mendoza (Miss Universe 2008)

Stefanía Fernández (Miss Universe 2009) — marking the only back-to-back Miss Universe wins for the same country

Gabriela Isler (Miss Universe 2013)

These victories have played a major role in shaping Venezuela’s reputation as a global pageant powerhouse.

Where to Watch the Miss Venezuela Pageant

With VePlus in the lineup, viewers can watch the full coronation night from Caracas and follow every moment leading up to the crowning of Miss Universe Venezuela 2025. Congratulations to all the contestants, and may the best woman win!