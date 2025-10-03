Grand Finale of ‘México Canta’ on Canal Veintidós Internacional

Tune in to Canal Veintidós Internacional Sunday, October 5, for the grand finale of México Canta por la Paz y contra las Adicciones at the prestigious Teatro de la Ciudad Esperanza Iris! Featuring a stellar lineup selected by the Mexican Music Council, the stage will host talents like Roger Gregorio, Mike León, Brian Sebastián Muñoz and the dynamic Lolita from 2MX. Audiences can also expect special appearances by the ever-energetic Kevin Aguilar and Regina Muy Santanera. It’s a night you won’t want to miss!

Watch ‘México Canta’ and other great programs on Canal Veintidós with DIRECTV!

A Harmony for Change

This binational initiative, orchestrated by the Mexican Government’s Secretaría de Cultura in collaboration with the Mexican Music Council (CMM), is more than just a musical showdown. It’s a powerful movement aimed at fostering community spirit, promoting cultural identity and striving for a more equitable and peaceful society through the universal language of music.

‘México Canta’ The Grand Finale

Going into the grand finale, the finalists are:

US East Region: Blue Malboro

Blue Malboro U.S. Central Region: William Zepeda and Carolina Imperial

William Zepeda and Carolina Imperial US West Region: Asália and Norma

Asália and Norma Northern Mexico: Galia Siurob

Galia Siurob Central Mexico: Carmen María González

Carmen María González Southern Mexico: Sergio Maya

It was also announced that the CMM has graciously “rescued” a few contestants for the grand finale. Among them is Roger Gregorio from Valladolid, Yucatán, who captivated the audience with his rendition of “La voz del gran pueblo.” His performance masterfully weaves together lyrics in both Spanish and the Mayan language, leaving listeners spellbound.

In a thrilling twist, the power to decide the winner lies in the hands of the audience! Voting will open on the official website, https://www.mexicocanta.gob.mx/, allowing fans to choose their favorites for both Best Performer and Best Composition. What’s more, you can support two different contestants or channel your enthusiasm into a single standout participant. With real-time voting during the grand finale, your voice will resonate loud and clear.

How to Watch

Canal Veintidós Internacional is available on DIRECTV Channel 446. You can watch via your Signature Package or with the MiEspañol Genre Pack.

Join the Celebration

Hosting the night will be the charming Orlando Abad, guiding us through an evening filled with captivating performances, including a special feature by the acclaimed group Intocable. This event promises to unite artists and audiences alike, celebrating a new generation of voices committed to spreading messages of peace and living life free from addictions. Be part of this memorable celebration by tuning in to the live broadcast on Canal Veintidós Internacional, on Sunday, October 5. Let’s make some noise for change!