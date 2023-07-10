Weigel Broadcasting Co. and DIRECTV today announced Weigel’s flagship network, MeTV, is now available nationwide on DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM, bringing America’s #1 classic television destination to millions of additional service customers’ homes. Beginning today, MeTV is available in HD on both DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM (Ch. 77) for customers with the Choice and above packages. MeTV has been available to U-verse homes since its December 2012 debut (Ch. 136) and added HD coverage three years later (Ch. 1136).

“MeTV is ‘Memorable Entertainment Television,’ making it a uniquely valuable addition to the DIRECTV channel lineup nationwide,” said Neal Sabin, Vice-Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co. “We couldn’t be happier to seal this deal which allows us to add MeTV beyond the existing markets and deliver some of the most cherished and timeless television ever made to DIRECTV subscribers coast-to-coast.”

“This agreement provides Weigel additional reach to grow its viewership and sponsors, while furthering DIRECTV’s national and local programming interests,” said Linda Burakoff, senior vice president of content and programming at DIRECTV. “We continue to work creatively, and respectfully, with Weigel and other broadcasters to identify our mutual priorities, and then develop them together to expand our customers, sponsors and future prospects.”

How to Watch MeTV on DIRECTV

Find MeTV on DIRECTV Channel 77. MeTV is America’s #1 classic television network. From memorable westerns to beloved sitcoms, vintage sci-fi and timeless drama, MeTV boasts more than 60 of the greatest TV series every week. Viewers can find where to watch MeTV with the MeTV locator. Explore the complete MeTV Network schedule, please visit www.metv.com/schedule.

Learn more about Weigel Broadcasting Co. on their website.

What to Watch on MeTV

MeTV is the home to some of the most beloved television classics from M*A*S*H* and All in the Family to The Beverly Hillbillies and Carol Burnett Show. Whether you’re feeling nostalgic or simply want to relive the comedic genius of yesteryear, MeTV has your show.

