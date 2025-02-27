Six years after Daredevil ended, the story is about to continue with Marvel’s new series Daredevil: Born Again. Get ready to return to the gritty and violent world of Daredevil on March 4 on Disney+.

Charlie Cox is back to reprise his role as Matt Murdock, a crime-fighting blind lawyer who works at the law firm of Nelson, Murdock & Page by day and fights as a vigilante called Daredevil by night in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen. Vincent D’Onofrio is also back as Daredevil’s arch nemesis and former mob boss, Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin.

This watch guide has everything you need to know about the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series, the cast of characters and how to watch Daredevil: Born Again with DIRECTV.

When is the ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Release Date?

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

DIRECTV subscribers can use their Gemini device to stream Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

Is there a ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Trailer?

Yes! You can watch the official trailer for Daredevil: Born Again below.

How Many Episodes Will ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 1 Have?

Daredevil: Born Again will consist of nine episodes. The first two episodes will premiere on March 4. The show has a bit of an unusual release schedule, with episodes 5 & 6 both being released on the same day, which is leaving fans to question why. Looks like we’ll just have to watch to find out.

Check out the Daredevil: Born Again episode release schedule below.

March 4 – Episodes 1 & 2

March 11 – Episode 3

March 18 – Episode 4

March 25 – Episode 5 & 6

The release dates for the last three episodes have not been announced yet.

What is ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ About?

Daredevil: Born Again picks up several years after the events of Daredevil. Matt Murdock continues to fight for justice during the day at his law firm. Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk is gaining political power as he runs for mayor of New York City. However, as their past identities start to emerge, the two rivals find themselves at odds once again. Fans can expect to see some of their favorite characters, like Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, in the new series, along with new characters and villains from comics, like the serial killer Muse.

Unlike many of the other movies and TV shows in the MCU, Daredevil: Born Again has a much more violent and dark tone with a TV-MA rating. And the new series is expected to be even more violent than the original Netflix series.

Check out this special Look at Daredevil: Born Again.

Who Is In the Cast of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Fans of Daredevil will be excited to see many familiar faces from the Netflix show returning for Daredevil: Born Again. Check out the cast list below.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Elden Henson as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / Punisher

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk

Nikki M. James as Kirsten McDuffie

Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera

Genneya Walton as BB Ulrich

Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman

Clark Johnson as Cherry

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blade

Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye

Jeremy Earl as Cole North

Kamar de los Reyes as White Tiger

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne

What is ‘Daredevil’ About?

The Netflix series Daredevil is based on the comic books of the same name. The show centers on Matt Murdock, who became blind as a young boy. However, being blind gives him heightened senses, which he uses to fight crime at night in New York City. The masked vigilante also fights for justice during the daytime as a lawyer.

The original show got three seasons before it was canceled in 2018. You can watch (or rewatch) Daredevil on Disney+ in preparation for Daredevil: Born Again.

Watch ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ with DIRECTV

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4. Can’t wait? Watch (or rewatch) Daredevil on Disney+ and watch all your other favorite TV shows, movies and sports with your DIRECTV subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions When does ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ come out? Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Is ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ a reboot? Daredevil: Born Again isn’t a reboot; it’s a continuation of Daredevil and will feature many of the same characters as the Netflix series. Will there be a season 2 of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’? Yes, season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is already in production.

