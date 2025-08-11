The Little League Baseball® World Series is summer’s final sprint in the sports world.

From August 13th to August 24th, 2025, 10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from countries around the world play a collective 38 games in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the 78th edition of the Little League® World Series.

The 2025 Little League World Series continues a rich tradition of showcasing youth baseball excellence. Each year, the tournament creates lasting memories for players, families, and fans to make it a truly unique sporting spectacle that captures hearts worldwide.

Fans can catch all the excitement on ABC (check local channel), ESPN (channel 206) and ESPN2 (channel 209). Keep reading to find the full Little League World Series schedule.

2025 Little League World Series Tournament Schedule

The Little League World Series features twenty teams from around the world at Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In the United States, ten Regional Tournaments produce a representative that tries to bring home a title for the country. For Little League International, region tournaments are held in each country for one team to represent the nation.

The tournament once again features the MLB Little League Classic, a regular season MLB game played to celebrate the sport across generations.

Check out the full schedule below, along with how to watch the games live at home.

Wednesday, August 13:

Game 1: Puerto Rico vs. Latin America at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Puerto Rico vs. Latin America at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 2: Mountain vs. Great Lakes at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Mountain vs. Great Lakes at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 3: Panama vs. Australia at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Panama vs. Australia at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 4: Southwest vs. Metro at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Thursday, August 14:

Game 5: Japan vs. Europe-Africa at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Japan vs. Europe-Africa at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 6: Southeast vs. New England at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Southeast vs. New England at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 7: Mexico vs. Asia-Pacific at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Mexico vs. Asia-Pacific at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 8: Midwest vs. Mid-Atlantic at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Friday, August 15:

Game 9: Canada vs. International at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Canada vs. International at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 10: Northwest vs. USA at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Northwest vs. USA at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 11: Caribbean vs. International at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Caribbean vs. International at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 12: West vs. USA at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, August 16:

Game 13: International vs. International at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

International vs. International at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 14: USA vs. USA at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

USA vs. USA at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 15: International vs. International at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

International vs. International at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 16: USA vs. USA at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, August 17:

Game 17: USA vs. USA at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN

USA vs. USA at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN Game 18: International vs. International at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN

International vs. International at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN Game 19: USA vs. USA at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

USA vs. USA at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 20: International vs. International at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

International vs. International at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN 2025 MLB Little League Classic: Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

MLB Little League Classic Major League Baseball will once again host a regular season game in Williamsport to commemorate the tournament and connect big leaguers to the next generation of players. Players from the Mariners and Mets will attend Little League World Series games earlier in the day to celebrate the players and the sport.

Monday, August 18:

Game 21: International vs. International at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

International vs. International at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 22: USA vs. USA at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

USA vs. USA at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 23: International vs. International at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

International vs. International at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 24: USA vs. USA at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Tuesday, August 19:

Game 25: International vs. International at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

International vs. International at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 26: USA vs. USA at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

USA vs. USA at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 27: International vs. International at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

International vs. International at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 28: USA vs. USA at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Wednesday, August 20:

Game 29: International vs. International at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

International vs. International at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 30: USA vs. USA at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

USA vs. USA at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 31: International vs. International at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

International vs. International at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 32: USA vs. USA at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Thursday, August 21:

Game 33: International vs. International at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

International vs. International at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 34: USA vs. USA at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

USA vs. USA at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2025 T-Mobile Little League Baseball® Home Run Derby: 7 p.m. ET (airs on ESPN Friday, August 22nd at 7 p.m. ET)

Little League Baseball Home Run Derby The top four finishers in their respective Regional Finals during the MLB All-Star Weekend Festivities in Atlanta earned a trip to Williamsport to compete for the home run title during the Little League World Series.

East Region:

Max Michaels – La Grange Park LL (Ill.) Bryce Acre – Conocoheague LL (Williamsport, Md.) DJ Mieses – Lake Mary LL (Fla.) Cameron Malone – Lake Norman LL (Huntersville, N.C.)



West Region:

Landon Parise – Centennial LL (Sparks, Nev.) Gavin Brandon – Costa Mesa LL (Calif.) Knox Rose – Cooper LL Lubbock (Texas) Maxwell Berg – Eastlake LL (Sammamish, Wash.)



Saturday, August 23:

International Final: International vs. International at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC

International vs. International at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC United States Final: USA vs. USA at 3:30 p.m. ET ABC

USA vs. USA at 3:30 p.m. ET ABC 2025 Challenger Game: Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball LL vs. Woburn Little League Challenger Division at 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 24:

Third-place game: International vs. USA at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2

International vs. USA at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2 Championship: International vs. USA at 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Watch The Little League World Series Live

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch the Little League World Series Regional Tournaments in 2025? Little League World Series regional games can be watched on ABC (check local channel), ESPN (channel 206) and ESPN2 (channel 209). Where will the Little League World Series be? The Little League World Series is hosted in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the home of Little League Baseball® World Series since its inception. Where can I watch Little League Softball games? The Little League Softball World Series wraps up August 10, 2025 and can be viewed until then on ESPN platforms.

