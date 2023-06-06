Get ready to celebrate Pride month with an exciting watch guide featuring a diverse range of captivating titles that honor and embrace the LGBTQ+ community. From groundbreaking films to compelling series, these stories beautifully explore themes of love, self-discovery, acceptance and the power of being true to oneself.

Immerse yourself in timeless tales, heartfelt coming-of-age journeys, transformative explorations and trailblazing love stories. These carefully selected titles offer a rich and diverse collection of narratives that inspire, entertain, and resonate with the spirit of pride. So, grab your popcorn, celebrate love in all its forms, and embark on an unforgettable journey this Pride month.

‘Moonlight’ – HBO

Moonlight is a groundbreaking cinematic masterpiece that follows a young black man’s poignant journey in Miami as he grapples with identity and seeks his place in the world. Barry Jenkins’s visionary storytelling captures contemporary African-American life with raw emotion, exploring family, friendship, and love. Winner of three Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali), Moonlight profoundly moves viewers with its compassionate portrayal of life’s transformative moments. Watch Moonlight now.

‘Gentleman Jack’ – HBO

Gentleman Jack follows Anne Lister and Ann Walker’s revolutionary journey as partners in 1834 Yorkshire. Anne’s entrepreneurial spirit and unconventional love life challenge societal norms, making their union provocative and dangerous in the face of an evolving Halifax. Based on the real-life diaries of Anne Lister, this compelling series explores ambition, passion, and the courage to be true to oneself. Watch Gentleman Jack now.

‘P-Valley’ – STARZ

P-Valley takes us into a small strip club in the Mississippi Delta, where colorful characters with their own dreams, hopes, and struggles converge. This mesmerizing series delves into the lives of those seeking redemption, those broken by life, and those who are simply lost, painting a kaleidoscopic portrait of humanity. Watch P-Valley now.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ – Logo

Join the iconic drag queen, RuPaul as she searches for America’s next drag superstar over many seasons and with countless antics. Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race now.

‘Boy Erased’ – HBO

Join the rollercoaster ride of a Baptist preacher’s son who reluctantly joins a church-supported gay conversion program, all because he was outed to his parents against his will. Brace yourself for a heartfelt journey filled with unexpected twists and self-discovery. Watch Boy Erased now.

‘Carol’

Step into the vibrant world of 1950s New York City as two remarkable women from contrasting backgrounds embark on an extraordinary love affair. Get ready to witness their unyielding connection, challenging societal norms of the era, and unraveling a captivating tale that proves the resilience of the human heart in the face of change. Buy or rent Carol now.

‘The Danish Girl’

Indulge in a fictionalized love story inspired by the lives of renowned Danish artists Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener. Follow the couple as they navigate their evolving marriage and artistry while embarking on Lili’s groundbreaking journey as a transgender pioneer. Prepare to be swept away by this enchanting tale of love and self-discovery. Buy or rent The Danish Girl now.

‘Firebird’

Follow along as a handsome and soulful young soldier who embarks on a secret and daring affair with a charismatic fighter pilot during the height of 1970s Communist rule on a Soviet Air Force Base. Brace yourself for a sizzling story that unfolds against a backdrop of danger and political tension. Buy or rent Firebird now.

‘Joe Bell’

Prepare for an emotional journey (and true story) of a hardworking father from a small-town community. Witness his crusade against bullying after his son endures torment in high school for being gay. Along the way, he realizes the profound impact of his absence from his son’s life back home. Get ready for a tale of resilience, self-discovery, and the enduring power of love. Buy or rent Joe Bell now.

‘Milk’ – HBO

Experience the remarkable life of Harvey Milk, an American gay activist who fearlessly fought for gay rights and made history as California’s first openly gay elected official. Prepare to be inspired by Milk’s struggles, his unwavering determination, and his pivotal role in the fight for equality. Watch Milk now.

‘My Own Private Idaho’

Join two street-smart best friends as they embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery while hustling to survive on the streets of Portland. Prepare for a bumpy ride as their relationship is tested, leading them on a poignant exploration of identity and belonging. Starring the charismatic duo of River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves. Buy or rent My Own Private Idaho now.

‘Rent’

Get ready for a musical exploration through the lives of bohemians in New York City’s vibrant East Village. Experience their struggles with life, love, and the impact of AIDS, as they navigate their way through the challenges of the era. This Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning musical promises an unforgettable story that will tug at your heartstrings. Buy Rent now.

‘Rocketman’ – TNT

Embark on a musical fantasy that unveils the extraordinary journey of Elton John during his breakthrough years. Prepare to be dazzled by the larger-than-life tale of this iconic musician, filled with spectacle, emotion, and timeless hits that will have you singing along. Watch Rocketman now.

‘Billions’ – SHOWTIME®

When new money meets merciless ambition, be prepared for a no-holds-barred battle as Mike Prince ascends to the throne of Axe Capital. Meanwhile, Chuck Rhoades believes that no one should possess such wealth and power. As alliances shift and loyalties are tested, get ready for a wealth-driven war like no other. Taylor, is a nonbionary key figure to the story. Watch Billions now.

‘The Equalizer’ – CBS

Reimagine the classic series with the enigmatic Queen Latifah as she utilizes her extensive skills to help those who have nowhere else to turn. Brace yourself for a thrilling and cleverly crafted tale that showcases the power of a single individual to make a difference in the lives of the desperate. Watch The Equalizer now.

‘Euphoria’ – HBO

Enter the world of a group of high school students as they navigate the complexities of love, friendship, and the challenging realities of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media. Get ready for an intense and raw exploration of youth culture that will leave you captivated and questioning the world we live in. Watch Euphoria now.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ – POP

Prepare for a hilarious and heartwarming adventure as the wealthy Rose family goes from riches to rags overnight due to a shocking case of fraud. Watch as they adapt to their new life in the unsophisticated town of Schitt’s Creek, leading to culture clashes and unexpected personal growth. Get ready for a quirky, clever, and unforgettable journey. Watch Schitt’s Creek now.

‘Somebody Somewhere’ – HBO

Meet Sam, a seemingly ordinary Kansan who struggles to fit into the mold of her hometown. Join her as she grapples with loss, acceptance, and self-discovery, ultimately finding solace within a community of outsiders who refuse to give up. Brace yourself for a relatable and heartfelt story of resilience and finding one’s place in the world. Watch Somebody Somewhere now.

‘Steven Universe’ – Cartoon Network

Join a team of intergalactic warriors as they fight to protect Earth. But with the unique combination of three highly trained beings and one eccentric young boy, they find themselves facing unexpected challenges in their mission to overcome dangerous scenarios. Prepare for a thrilling and sometimes whimsical adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Watch Steven Universe now.

‘Yellowjackets’ – SHOWTIME®

Embark on an extraordinary tale that blends survival, psychological horror, and coming-of-age drama. Follow a team of exceptionally talented high school girls’ soccer players as they survive a plane crash in the remote northern wilderness. Witness their descent from a thriving team to savage clans and discover how they piece their lives back together 25 years later. Brace yourself for a captivating story that started in the wilderness but is far from over. Watch Yellowjackets now.

