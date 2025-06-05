Ready to see the world’s best cricket players go head-to-head to determine the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) world champion? You won’t have to wait much longer to see all of the action on the field.

The ICC World Test Championship, the International Cricket Council’s penultimate, biennial event to determine the world’s best Test cricket team, is set for June 11-15, 2025 in London. This will be the third iteration of the match, and it’ll feature Australia, the 2023 champion, versus South Africa.

Here’s your guide to watching the full match in the United States.

What is the ICC World Test Championship?

The ICC World Test Championship is the ICC’s premier tournament to determine the world’s best professional cricket team. The tournament runs in two-year-long cycles, with the last cycle concluding in 2023 with Australia’s title win.

The first ICC World Test Championship was held in 2021 following the 2019 Ashes series and was won by New Zealand over India.

Each of the ICC’s 12 member teams plays six series — three at home and three away. Each series consists of between two and five matches, and teams are awarded points based on their performance: 12 points for a win, six for a tie, and four for a draw. The top two teams make the Final cricket match.

Here are the final standings from the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship cycle:

Rank Team W L D Deducted Points Percent 1 South Africa (SA) 8 3 1 0 100 69.44 2 Australia (AUS) 13 4 2 10 154 67.54 3 India (IND) 9 8 2 2 114 50 4 New Zealand (NZ) 7 7 0 3 81 48.21 5 England (ENG) 11 10 1 22 114 43.18 6 Sri Lanka (SL) 5 8 0 0 60 38.46 7 Bangladesh (BAN) 4 8 0 3 45 31.25 8 West Indies (WI) 3 8 2 0 44 28.21 9 Pakistan (PAK) 5 9 0 13 47 27.98

When is the 2025 ICC World Test Championship?

The ICC World Test Championship will take place at Lord’s in London from June 11-15.

How to Watch the ICC World Test Championship in the United States

You can watch the entire 2025 ICC World Test Championship on Willow TV in the United States. Willow TV and Willow TV Xtra are included in DIRECTV Sports Pack, making it easy to watch the ICC World Test Championship and so much more, all for just $14.99/mo.

Which Teams are in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship?

Australia and South Africa made the 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final. Australia defeated India in 2023 to win the title and will be looking to pull off a repeat. First-time finalists South Africa will look for unseat the reigning champs.

Here are the two teams’ lineups:

Australia Squad

Usman Khawaja

Sam Konstas

Marnus Labuschagne

Steve Smith

Travis Head

Alex Carey

Josh Inglis

Cameron Green

Beau Webster

Pat Cummins (c)

Mitchell Starc

Josh Hazlewood

Scott Boland

Nathan Lyon

Matt Kuhnemann

Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

South Africa Squad

Tony de Zorzi

Ryan Rickelton

Aiden Markram

Temba Bavuma (c)

David Bedingham

Tristan Stubbs

Kyle Verreynne

Wiaan Mulder

Marco Jansen

Corbin Bosch

Kagiso Rabada

Lungi Ngidi

Dane Paterson

Keshav Maharaj

Senuran Muthusamy

How Much Money Does the ICC World Test Champion Win?

Cricket may not be as popular or well-known in the US as other global sports like soccer, but the winners of the ICC’s tournament will still be paid handsomely for their effort: the winner of the ICC World Team Championship will be awarded $3.6 million, while the runners-up will get $2.1 million!

Watch Cricket on DIRECTV

Whether you’re a cricket mega-fan or you’re just getting into this exciting sport, you can watch cricket all year long on DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions How many times has the ICC World Test Championship been held? This year's Final will be the third ICC World Test Championship match. Who is in the ICC World Test Championship Final? Australia, the reigning champs, will take on South Africa.

