2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup US TV Schedule

The 2024 ICC Men’s World Cup is already captivating cricket fans around the globe, and for good reason. Trust us, it’s hard to take your eyes off the intense competition, passion and athleticism that make this tournament the pinnacle of cricketing excellence that it is. That’s why this post will give you all the information you need to watch the 2024 Cricket World Cup tournament live from the US from June 1-29.

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match Schedule

For cricket fans, it doesn’t get much more exciting than the World Cup. With matches being played from June 1st to June 29th, fans will get to see their favorite teams take to the pitch to compete for the Championship.

Below, you’ll find the schedule for the cricket tournament, with all the information you need to watch the action live from your home in the United States.

First up, a look at the Group Stage. In this stage, the 20 teams competing are split into four groups of five teams to compete against the other teams in their group. The two teams from each Group with the best tournament record will move on to the Super 8s.

Group play started on June 1 and will last until the 17th.

Match Date Group Team vs. Team Match Time (EDT) Match Location (City and Country) 6/1 A USA vs Canada 7:30 p.m. Grand Prairie, USA 6/2 C West Indies vs Papua New Guinea 9 a.m. Guyana 6/2 B Namibia vs Oman (Namibia won SO) 8:30 p.m. Bridgetown, Barbados 6/3 D South Africa vs Sri Lanka 8:55 a.m. New York, USA 6/3 C Afghanistan vs Uganda 7:30 p.m. Guyana 6/4 B Scotland vs England 8:25 a.m. Bridgetown, Barbados 6/4 D Netherlands vs Nepal 10:55 a.m. Grand Prairie, USA 6/5 A India vs Ireland 8:30 a.m. New York, USA 6/5 C Uganda vs Papua New Guinea 6:55 p.m. Guyana 6/5 B Australia vs Oman 8 p.m. Bridgetown, Barbados 6/6 A USA vs Pakistan (USA won SO) 10 a.m. Grand Prairie, USA 6/6 B Scotland vs Namibia 2:25 p.m. Bridgetown, Barbados 6/7 A Canada vs Ireland 10:30 a.m. New York, USA 6/7 C New Zealand vs Afghanistan 7:30 p.m. Guyana 6/7 D Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 7:30 p.m. Grand Prairie, USA 6/8 D Netherlands vs South Africa 10:30 a.m. New York, USA 6/8 B Australia vs England 1 p.m. Bridgetown, Barbados 6/8 C West Indies vs Uganda 8:30 p.m. Guyana 6/9 A India vs Pakistan 10:30 a.m. New York, USA 6/9 B Oman vs Scotland 1 p.m. North Sound, Antigua 6/10 D South Africa vs Bangladesh 10:30 a.m. New York, USA 6/11 A Pakistan vs Canada 10:30 a.m. New York, USA 6/11 D Sri Lanka vs Nepal 7:30 p.m. Lauderhill, USA 6/11 B Australia vs Namibia 8:30 p.m. North Sound, Antigua 6/12 A USA vs India 10:30 a.m. New York, USA 6/12 C West Indies vs New Zealand 8:30 p.m. Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago 6/13 D Bangladesh vs Netherlands 10:30 a.m. St. Vincent 6/13 B England vs Oman 3 p.m. North Sound, Antigua 6/13 C Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea 8:30 p.m. Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago 6/14 A USA vs Ireland 10:30 a.m. Lauderhill, USA 6/14 D South Africa vs Nepal 7:30 p.m. St. Vincent 6/14 C New Zealand vs Uganda 8:30 p.m. Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago 6/15 A India vs Canada 10:30 a.m. Lauderhill, USA 6/15 B Namibia vs England 1 p.m. North Sound, Antigua 6/15 B Australia vs Scotland 8:30 p.m. Gros Islet, St Lucia 6/16 A Pakistan vs Ireland 10:30 a.m. Lauderhill, USA 6/16 D Bangladesh vs Nepal 7:30 p.m. Arnos Vale, St Vincent 6/16 D Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 8:30 p.m. Gros Islet, St Lucia 6/17 C New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea 10:30 a.m. Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago 6/17 C West Indies vs Afghanistan 8:30 p.m. Gros Islet, St Lucia

From there, the best of the best will move on to the next round, the Super 8s. This round consists of two groups of four, in which the top two teams from each group move on to the Knockouts. Below is the Match schedule.

Date Matchup Match Time (EDT) Match Location (City and Country) 6/19 A2 vs D1 10:30 a.m. North Sound, Antigua 6/19 B1 vs C2 8:30 p.m. Gros Islet, St Lucia 6/20 C1 vs A1 10:30 a.m. Bridgetown, Barbados 6/20 B2 vs D2 8:30 p.m. North Sound, Antigua 6/21 B1 vs D1 10:30 a.m. Gros Islet, St Lucia 6/21 A2 vs C2 8:30 p.m. Bridgetown, Barbados 6/22 A1 vs D2 10:30 a.m. North Sound, Antigua 6/22 C1 vs B2 8:30 p.m. Arnos Vale, St Vincent 6/23 A2 vs B1 10:30 a.m. Bridgetown, Barbados 6/23 C2 vs D1 8:30 p.m. North Sound, Antigua 6/24 B2 vs A1 10:30 a.m. Gros Islet, St Lucia 6/24 C1 vs D2 8:30 p.m. Arnos Vale, St Vincent

After the Super 8s, where the participating teams are divided into two groups, each containing four teams, the two best performing teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages. This phase of the tournament includes two semi-final matches, followed by the final to determine the champion.

Date Matchup Match Time (EDT) Match Location (City and Country) 6/26 Semi-final 1 8:30 p.m. Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago 6/27 Semi-final 2 10:30 a.m. Guyana 6/29 Final 10:30 a.m. Bridgetown, Barbados

Cricket World Cup Predictions

While the tournament could go any number of ways (especially after the US’s upset over Pakistan) there are a few teams who continue to land on top of most cricket enthusiast’s lists of potential winners. For the most part, these are:

India : The Indian Cricket Team is certainly one to watch. The original winners of the tournament, India is a strong contender for the World Cup Finals. Under the experienced leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team boasts an impressive roster that includes cricketing luminaries like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. Known for their strategic acumen and explosive performances, these stars bring a depth of skill and experience that makes the Men in Blue formidable opponents.

: The Indian Cricket Team is certainly one to watch. The original winners of the tournament, India is a strong contender for the World Cup Finals. Under the experienced leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team boasts an impressive roster that includes cricketing luminaries like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. Known for their strategic acumen and explosive performances, these stars bring a depth of skill and experience that makes the Men in Blue formidable opponents. Australia: Also a popular choice and the winners of the 2021 tournament is Australia. If the team manages to win this tournament, they will become the first team to hold all three of the biggest titles in cricket.

Other teams at the top of prediction lists include England, South Africa and the West Indies.

