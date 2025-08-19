One of the biggest events in women’s cricket is finally here again: the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup! Eight of the world’s best women’s cricket squads will take to the pitch in September to determine which national team will reign supreme.

Here’s your complete guide to watching the entire tournament in the United States.

What is the ICC Women’s World Cup?

The ICC Women’s World Cup, also known as the Women’s Cricket World Cup, is the top international tournament in women’s cricket. The tournament is played in the One Day International format, where teams play each other in an hours-long game of cricket with fifty overs. The winner of the tournament takes the title of world champion.

What is an Over in Cricket?

An over is a set of six consecutive, legal balls bowled by a single bowler from one end of the pitch to the batter at the other end.

How Does the ICC Women’s World Cup Work?

The ICC Women’s World Cup pits the world’s top eight women’s cricket teams against each other to determine the world champion.

The tournament is played in two stages: the Group Stage and the Knockout Stage. In the Group Stage, every team plays each other one time, earning points for winning or tying. The top four teams move on to the Knockout Stage, while the other four are eliminated.

In the Knockout Stage, the top four teams play in a pair of semi-final games, with the two victors facing off in the Final.

When is the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup?

The 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup will be held from September 30, 2025 until November 2, 2025.

Where is the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup Being Held?

The 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup will be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and India. This is because of recent conflicts between India and Pakistan, which prompted the ICC to declare that any matches between the two countries will be held at a neutral venue.

How to Watch the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup in the United States

You can watch the ICC Women’s World Cup in the United States on Willow TV (DIRECTV Channel 625).

Which Teams are in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup?

Here are all of the national teams that qualified for the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup:

Australia (Defending 2022 Champions)

Bangladesh

England

India

New Zealand

Pakistan

South Africa

Sri Lanka

2025 ICC Women’s World Cup Full Schedule

Here’s the full schedule for the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup:

Date Match Time (ET) Venue Tuesday, Sept. 30 India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 5:30 AM Bengaluru Wednesday, Oct 01 Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 5:30 AM Indore Thursday, Oct 02 Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women 5:30 AM Colombo Friday, Oct 03 England Women vs South Africa Women 5:30 AM Bengaluru Saturday, Oct 04 Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women 5:30 AM Colombo Sunday, Oct 05 India Women vs Pakistan Women 5:30 AM Colombo Monday, Oct 06 New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women 5:30 AM Indore Tuesday, Oct 07 Bangladesh Women vs England Women 5:30 AM Guwahati Wednesday, Oct 08 Australia Women vs Pakistan Women 5:30 AM Colombo Thursday, Oct 09 India Women vs South Africa Women 5:30 AM Visakhapatnam Friday, Oct 10 Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand Women 5:30 AM Visakhapatnam Saturday, Oct 11 England Women vs Sri Lanka Women 5:30 AM Guwahati Sunday, Oct 12 India Women vs Australia Women 5:30 AM Visakhapatnam Monday, Oct 13 Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women 5:30 AM Visakhapatnam Tuesday, Oct 14 Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women 5:30 AM Colombo Wednesday, Oct 15 England Women vs Pakistan Women 5:30 AM Colombo Thursday, Oct 16 Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women 5:30 AM Visakhapatnam Friday, Oct 17 Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women 5:30 AM Colombo Saturday, Oct 18 New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women 5:30 AM Colombo Sunday, Oct 19 India Women vs England Women 5:30 AM Indore Monday, Oct 20 Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women 5:30 AM Colombo Tuesday, Oct 21 Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women 5:30 AM Colombo Wednesday, Oct 22 Australia Women vs England Women 5:30 AM Indore Thursday, Oct 23 India Women vs New Zealand Women 5:30 AM Guwahati Friday, Oct 24 Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women 5:30 AM Colombo Saturday, Oct 25 Australia Women vs South Africa Women 5:30 AM Indore Sunday, Oct 26 England Women vs New Zealand Women 1:30 AM Guwahati Sunday, Oct 26 India Women vs Bangladesh Women 5:30 AM Bengaluru Wednesday, Oct 29 1st Semi-Final (TBD) 5:30 AM Guwahati/Colombo Thursday, Oct 30 2nd Semi-Final (TBD) 5:30 AM Bengaluru Sunday, Nov 02 Final (TBD) 5:30 AM Bengaluru/Colombo

Past ICC Women’s World Cup Winners

Only Australia (7), England (4) and New Zealand (1) have ever won an ICC Women’s World Cup title. For most of the tournament’s history, Australia and New Zealand have gone head-to-head in the Final, though India has made two Final appearances in the last five events.

2022: Australia

2017: England

2013: Australia

2009: England

2005: Australia

2000: New Zealand

1997: Australia

1993: England

1988: Australia

1982: Australia

1978: Australia

1973: England

