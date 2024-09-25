DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

News - Article

DIRECTV to Keep Customers, Families, and Friends Informed as Hurricane Helene Heads Toward Anticipated Florida-Georgia Landfall

Share
DIRECTV to Keep Customers, Families, and Friends Informed as Hurricane Helene Heads Toward Anticipated Florida-Georgia Landfall

As Hurricane Helene continues its circuitous path out of the Caribbean and toward the Gulf region of Florida, DIRECTV is working with national weather services and local broadcasters to provide a dedicated Severe Weather Channel and four-channel Severe Weather Mix emergency weather mosaic to keep customers in its expected path and family and friends from other regions apprised of worsening conditions.

Helene is expected to land as a major Category 3 Hurricane late Thursday evening. DIRECTV will add the Severe Weather Channel for all DIRECTV satellite customers [Ch. 361-2] and U-verse homes [Ch. 1227(HD)/227(SD)] and Severe Weather Mix to the same DIRECTV customers across multiple channels, including 361-1 (weather adjacent), 71-1, 200-1, and 307-2 (news mix adjacent) before it does. The Severe Weather Channel and Severe Weather Mix will remain active until emergency weather conditions subside.

The Severe Weather Channel rotates live local news coverage from broadcast stations in the hurricane’s path, and DIRECTV is already collaborating with stations in Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL; Tallahassee, FL- Thomas, GA; Atlanta, GA; and Nashville, TN; to utilize their up-to-the-minute live coverage. DIRECTV will keep adding broadcast stations from other metro regions before Helene’s anticipated arrival in those cities. The four-channel Severe Weather Mix uses the Severe Weather Channel as its anchor and then adds other around-the-clock live coverage from the Weather Channel, AccuWeather, and CNN so anyone living within Helene’s path can view multiple resources immediately and simultaneously as the storm moves from one city to another, potentially placing them in harm’s way.

Major station groups, led by Atlanta-based Cox Media Group, Fox Television Stations, Gray Television, Nexstar, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and TEGNA, have already agreed to provide local coverage to this cooperative effort. DIRECTV has launched similar efforts to assist viewers during Hurricane Idalia (2023), Hurricane Ian (2022), Hurricane Ida (2021), Hurricanes Marco and Laura (2020), Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Irma (2017), Superstorm Sandy (2012), and several other national emergency situations.

Share

Most Popular

Sports

2024-2025 Premier League: Full Schedule, How to Watch & Top Teams

read more
WNBA

2024 WNBA Playoffs Guide: Who’s In & How to Watch

read more
Sports

Upcoming Sporting Events to Stream in 4K

read more
Sports

2024 Major League Soccer Schedule, Rankings & Games to Watch

read more
Sports

These Are the Top College Football Games of the 2024-25 Season

read more
Promo

More Like This

DIRECTV Taps A+E Networks® Vast Library of Premium Content for New Channels
News

DIRECTV Taps A+E Networks® Vast Library of Premium Content for New Channels

Independent News Leader WFMZ-TV To Launch For DIRECTV Streaming Customers, Expanding Local News And Entertainment Options
News

Independent News Leader WFMZ-TV To Launch For DIRECTV Streaming Customers, Expanding Local News And Entertainment Options

CHICAGO SPORTS NETWORK AND DIRECTV REACH MULTIYEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT
News

CHICAGO SPORTS NETWORK AND DIRECTV REACH MULTIYEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

DIRECTV AND THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY REACH AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF DISNEY’S LINEAR NETWORKS AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES
News

DIRECTV AND THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY REACH AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF DISNEY’S LINEAR NETWORKS AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES

DIRECTV Joins AAA’s Portfolio of Member Benefits With Two Ways to Save
News

DIRECTV Joins AAA’s Portfolio of Member Benefits With Two Ways to Save