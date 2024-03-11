Spring into Love 2024: Hallmark Movie Schedule

If you’re looking for a feel-good movie or show that is easy to watch and warms the heart, look no further than the Hallmark Channel. And with new movies and shows being released all year around, there’s always something new to watch. This spring will be no different, and fans are excitedly awaiting the return of Hallmark’s Spring into Love campaign.

This post will give you the Hallmark movie schedule you need to make sure you don’t miss any of the new Spring into Love content.

When is Spring into Love on the Hallmark Channel?

Fans can catch new movies as part of Spring into Love from Saturday, March 23 until Saturday, April 27. Over the course of six Saturdays, Hallmark will be releasing six all-new romantic comedies that you won’t want to miss.

DIRECTV customers can watch the new movies live on the Hallmark Channel (channel 312) at 8 p.m. ET on Saturdays or record them to their DVR.

Plus, the Hallmark Original Series, When Calls the Heart is returning for its 11th season on Sunday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes of the show, featuring Erin Krakow as Elizabeth, will be released weekly.

Spring into Love Lineup

Now, let’s get into the full lineup for Spring into Love.

‘Shifting Gears’

Premiere Date: Saturday, March 23 @ 8 p.m. ET

Starring: Tyler Hynes as Luke and Katherine Barrell as Jess

When Jess, a mechanic, enters a car restoration competition, she isn’t sure what to expect. What she certainly wasn’t expecting was for her to be going up against her ex-boyfriend. Watch to find out who wins in the end.

‘An Easter Bloom’

Premiere Date: Saturday, March 30 @ 8 p.m. ET

Starring: Aimeé Teegarden as Amanda and Benjamin Hollingsworth as Derrick

With the family farm on the brink of collapse, young gardener Amanda is willing to do whatever it takes, even though it seems hopeless. When she enters a floral competition for Easter and meets Derrick, a local pastor, though, the hope she thought was gone forever doesn’t seem too far out of reach.

‘Blind Date Book Club’

Premiere Date: Saturday, April 6 @ 8 p.m. ET

Starring: Erin Krakow as Meg Tompkins and Robert Buckley as Graham Sterling

Ever been on a blind date? What about a blind date with a book? That’s exactly what happens in bookstore owner, Meg Tompkins’s book club. It isn’t until she starts reading the latest novel of a famous author that she starts feeling like she can truly see who she is, and what she wants out of life.

‘Legend of the Lost Locket’

Premiere Date: Saturday, April 13 @ 8 p.m. ET

Starring: Natasha Burnett as Amelia and Viv Leacock as Sheriff Marcus Forrest

When antique expert Amelia sets out to find a locket that’s rumored to bring the wearer true love, she doesn’t expect it to actually work. What she soon realizes, though, is that you don’t choose who you love.

‘Falling in Love in Niagra’

Premiere Date: Saturday, April 20 @ 8 p.m. ET

Starring: Jocelyn Hudon as Madeline and Dan Jeannotte as Mike

After her fiancé breaks up with her right before the wedding, Madeline decides to take her honeymoon trip to Niagra Falls anyway. After all, she deserves some down time after planning a wedding that never happened. The trip gives her a chance to get to know herself better, and maybe to get to know someone special as well.

‘Branching Out’

Premiere Date: Saturday, April 27 @ 8 p.m. ET

Starring: Sarah Drew as Amelia Webber and Juan Pablo Di Pace as T.J. Cota

Branching Out tells the story of a young girl and her mother who go on a journey to complete the daughter’s family tree. When they with him, it’s nothing – and everything – like what they had imagined.

Watch Spring into Love Hallmark Movie Schedule with DIRECTV

You can watch all the new movies premiering on the Hallmark Channel as part of Spring into Love on DIRECTV channel 312 from March 23 to April 27. And don’t forget to tune in to the season 11 premiere ofWhen Calls the Heart, on Sunday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

Even once Spring into Love ends, there’s more than enough Hallmark content to love on DIRECTV. With tons of On Demand content available at the click of a button, you can watch more great movies and tv shows whenever you want.

Want more Hallmark? Get DIRECTV today.

Frequently Asked Questions What is Hallmark's Spring into Love? Spring into Love is Hallmark's way of welcoming springtime with six new romantic comedies to enjoy. When is Spring into Love? Spring into Love takes place from Saturday, March 23 to Saturday, April 27. What channel is the Hallmark Channel on DIRECTV? You can watch Spring into Love and so much more on Hallmark channel 312 on DIRECTV.

