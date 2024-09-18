Season 21 of Grey’s Anatomy is just what the doctor ordered.

ABC’s longest-running medical show returns on Thursday, September 26. This watch guide will provide you with everything you need to know to dive back into the drama-filled lives of the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Check out the season 21 trailer below!

When is the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21 Release Date?

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on Thursday, September 26. Season 21 will premiere in the show’s new timeslot at 10 p.m. following 9-1-1 and ABC’s all-new medical drama Doctor Odyssey. Here’s a look at the Thursday night lineup.

9-1-1 season 8 | 8/7c

Doctor Odyssey season 1 | 9/8c

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 | 10/9c

How to Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21

Watch on ABC on Thursdays with DIRECTV or stream the latest episode on Hulu the next day.

Need to catch up or want to rewatch some of your favorite Grey’s Anatomy episodes? You can watch every episode of seasons 1-20 on Hulu and Netflix through DIRECTV.

How Many Episodes Will Season 21 Have?

Season 21 of Grey’s Anatomy will have 18 episodes. This is an eight-episode increase from season 20 which only had 10 episodes due to the writer’s strike.

Will We See Meredith Grey in Season 21?

Absolutely. Despite her big farewell in season 19, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has continued to play an important role in the series. She is expected to appear in at least seven episodes of season 21 and will continue to do the iconic voiceover narrations.

What Happened at the End of Season 20 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Caution: Major Spoilers Ahead!

The season 20 finale aired in May 2024. Like many of Grey’s Anatomy’s other finales, it was full of life-changing decisions, high-stakes medical emergencies and shocking revelations.

After learning that Meredith misused Fox Foundation funds behind her back, Catherine Fox demands that Meredith and Amelia Shepherd hand over their Alzheimer’s research to Tom Koracick by the end of the day to keep their jobs. Meanwhile, all doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are called in as a raging wildfire brings in a flood of burn victims and injured patients. Even though Teddy Altman has been fired, she and Owen Hunt defy Catherine’s orders to save a firefighter’s life.

We also learned that Jo Wilson is pregnant after she collapsed in the NICU, leading her fellow surgical resident, Levi Schmitt, to run some tests. Richard Webber comes to the realization that it’s time for him to retire (which fans have heard him say before) but he tells Meredith that it is different this time. After talking with Richard, Meredith ultimately decides not to hand over the research to Catherine and the Fox Foundation. Instead, she makes her findings public and resigns.

At the end of the episode, Amelia, Teddy and Owen find that their key cards no longer work and will have to face the repercussions of their actions. The season ends with all of the interns and Miranda Bailey standing up for Lucas Adams, who looks like he’ll have to repeat his first year of residency due to a patient’s wrongful death. The eventful finale leaves the fate of many of the hospital’s best doctors uncertain as the show heads into the new season.

Who is in the Cast of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21?

After two decades, many beloved (and some not-so-loved) characters have come and gone. Fans will be excited to see a few familiar faces returning for season 21. Jesse Williams will be returning as Dr. Jackson Avery. Kali Rocha will be reprising her role as Dr. Sydney Heron. She first appeared on Grey’s Anatomy in season 2 and will be returning to the cast after 17 years. Fans will also see more of Ben Warren, Bailey’s husband and former firefighter at Station 19, played by Jason George. He returns to the main cast with the end of Grey’s Anatomy’s sister series Station 19.

Here’s a look at some characters you can expect to see in season 21.

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt

Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman

Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus Lincoln

Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu

Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith

Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson “Blue” Kwan

Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin

Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams

Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren

Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt

Midori Francis as Dr. Mika Yasuda

Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh

Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery

Debbie Allen as Dr. Catherine Fox

Natalie Morales as Dr. Monica Beltran

Kali Rocha as Dr. Sydney Heron

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premieres on Thursday, September 26, on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu with DIRECTV. Can’t get enough medical dramas? Check out our article on The Top Medical Shows To Watch Right Now.

