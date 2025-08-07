DIRECTV Delivers All-Access to Entertainment and Sports in One Single Experience

“What are you watching?” That’s the top question in dinner conversations, catching up with friends, and corporate icebreakers. This leads us down an exciting path to discovering gripping dramas, side-splitting comedies, can’t-miss sports and news unfolding in real time. Unfortunately, it’s become unnecessarily complicated to figure out where to watch all the content that matters without breaking the bank.

That’s where DIRECTV makes it easy to find, discover and stream what you want within a single integrated experience, no matter which platform the content is available on, all at the best value.

For entertainment enthusiasts, DIRECTV offers access to all the 2025 Emmy-nominated content.1 For sports superfans, DIRECTV makes catching your favorite teams or sports possible. And for news junkies, DIRECTV delivers America’s most popular news channels.2

Starting today and just in time for the excitement of fall football kicking off on August 23 and the Emmy Awards on September 14, DIRECTV has a fantastic offer. If you’re a new customer bringing your own streaming device, you can get the ENTERTAINMENT Package with DIRECTV Sports Pack for $49.99 for your first month.3 If you’re leasing a Gemini device, it’s available for $59.99.3 Please note that Sports Pack will automatically renew after the first month at the prevailing rate (currently $14.99 per month.) Prices will increase after the initial month, but you can cancel anytime if you decide it’s not for you.

New customers who sign up on the above promo with a device between Aug. 6 and Aug. 24 to stream the ENTERTAINMENT Package with a Gemini device will automatically be entered into the DIRECTV “Front Row Seat” Sweepstakes courtesy of DIRECTV PERKS.3 DIRECTV will give five winners a Front Row Seat, providing them the VIP treatment with bill credits for twelve consecutive months covering: 1)DIRECTV’s ENTERTAINMENT Package with one Gemini device which will include Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic and ESPN’s forthcoming streaming service (unlimited plan), 2) DIRECTV Sports Pack, 3) Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix, Paramount+ and Peacock Premium subscriptions, more than $9,000 in total prizes.

All DIRECTV streaming customers enjoy tailored recommendations based on their watch history and a Continue Watching carousel, which is available through the Your TV interface. Additionally, the new dedicated Emmy carousel will allow customers to access 2025 Emmy-nominated shows included in their DIRECTV package at the click of a button.

To learn more about how to access Emmy-nominated shows and all your live sports in one single experience through DIRECTV, visit directv.com/packages.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. MUST be a legal U.S. resident physically located in one of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia who is at least 18 years of age or has reached the age of majority in Alabama (19), Nebraska (19), and Mississippi (21). Sweepstakes begins 8/6/2025 and ends 8/24/2025. For complete entry details, including free mail-in entry and prizing see Official Rules.

1 Internet-connected Gemini device and separate paid third-party subscriptions required

2 Based on 2024 Nielsen Ratings.

3 New approved residential customers only. Limited Time Offer. Services renew monthly at higher rate unless you cancel. Offers subject to change. Add’l fees may apply to non-qualified customers. Device subject to Equipment Lease agmt. Add’l fee(s) may apply if equip. not returned. Credit card req’d. Restr’s apply.

