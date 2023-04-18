Fire TV customers in the U.S. now have another way to enjoy live TV with a DIRECTV STREAM subscription. Through a new integration, Fire TV enhances the live entertainment experience for customers by improving searchability of linear channels and seamlessly integrating DIRECTV offerings into the ‘Live’ tab and Guide in the Fire TV user interface.

Key Features of the Live TV Experience

Recently Watched: Fire TV will surface channels you recently watched on the Home screen.

Fire TV will surface channels you recently watched on the Home screen. On Now: Discover live channels directly through this row on the Home screen.

Discover live channels directly through this row on the Home screen. ‘Live’ tab: Conveniently browse favorite channels, live sports, and breaking news events.

Conveniently browse favorite channels, live sports, and breaking news events. Guide: See what’s airing now and in the next 14 days with one click via your Fire TV remote or the ‘Live’ tab.

See what’s airing now and in the next 14 days with one click via your Fire TV remote or the ‘Live’ tab. Search: Display integrated results for live TV and apps.

Display integrated results for live TV and apps. Alexa: Use Alexa on your Fire TV device to search for linear airings, pull up the Guide, and simplify channel discovery for live TV via voice, e.g. “Alexa, tune to ABC in DIRECTV.”

DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can enjoy these features today by navigating to the Amazon Appstore on their Fire TV device, downloading the DIRECTV app, and logging into their account. To find a full list, and to manage live TV integrations, follow the instructions below.

Manage Live TV integrations on Fire TV

Go to the ‘Live’ tab Scroll down to the last row, titled “Options”. Select “Live TV Sources”. Add and manage all live sources.

Get DIRECTV STREAM today to take advantage of this new integration.

