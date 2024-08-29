Fall is just around the corner! That means a great lineup of new TV series along with all-new seasons of your favorite shows. We’ve put together this fall watch guide so you can cozy up on the couch and dive into all these shows.

‘Kindergarten: The Musical’ – Disney Junior – September 3

Grab your little ones. Disney Junior has a brand-new series called Kindergarten: The Musical. Sing along with Berti during her first day of kindergarten as she meets her new best friends Rose and Radish at Porter Elementary.

‘2024 MTV Video Music Awards’ – MTV – September 10

Get ready for a rockin’ night as your favorite artists perform live for the 2024 MTV VMAs. Watch the celebration of the year’s biggest music videos along with special tributes and can’t-miss performances.

Explore the VMA Watch Guide to explore all the nominations, performances and more.

‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ – FX – September 17

Gear up for FX’s new limited series American Sports Story as it looks into the life of NFL football player and convicted murderer, Aaron Hernandez. Watch as he battles demons both on and off the field as the series portrays his rise to fame, violent crimes and death by suicide.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ – ABC – September 17

Get ready for Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are back on the judging panel as a new group of celebrities compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Watch and vote each week to see which couple will make it to the end.

‘High Potential’ – ABC – September 17

ABC and Hulu are bringing you an all-new show this fall called High Potential. The series stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mom with three kids who discovers she has an unusual knack for solving crimes.

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ – ABC – September 18

Get ready to fall in love with the first-ever Golden Bachelorette. Follow Joan Vassos as she begins her incredible journey to prove it’s never too late for a second chance at love. Watch to see which of the 24 men vying for her heart will make it to the end.

‘Survivor’ Season 47 – CBS – September 18

Who will be crowned the Sole Survivor? Survivor is back for its 47th season with 18 new castaways stranded in the islands of Fiji. Watch to see who can survive the mental and physical challenges in the wilderness and who can forge alliances to compete another day.

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 7B – MTV – September 19

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues this fall. Get ready as the Jersey Shore friends set sail on new adventures during the second half of Season 7. From new additions to their families and new career paths, you won’t want to miss a moment of the drama.

‘Grotesquerie’ – FX – September 25

Your worst fears come true in FX’s Grotesquerie. Watch as Detective Lois Tryon tries to crack the case on a series of heinous crimes in a small community. Crimes that feel unsettlingly personal. She teams up with a local nun named Sister Megan but the two of them find more questions than answers.

‘9-1-1’ – ABC – September 26

A Bee-nado is coming to Los Angeles. Season 8 of the hit series follows the brave first responders as they face extraordinary emergencies. And as 22 million killer bees swarm the city, the first episode of the new season is sure to leave all its fans buzzing.

‘Doctor Odyssey’ – ABC – September 26

Set sail with Doctor Odyssey. From the executive director of 9-1-1 Ryan Murphy, comes an all-new ABC series about an on-board doctor of a luxury cruise ship. Watch as Max (Joshua Jackson) and his team work to navigate medical crises in the middle of the ocean.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ – ABC – September 26

Grey’s Anatomy is back for its 21st season! The longest-running TV medical drama left the jobs of many of the fans’ favorite characters in jeopardy when Catherine discovered Meredith continued her Alzheimer’s research without permission at the end of season 20. Watch to see what is next as we return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

‘Social Studies’ – FX – September 27

Get ready for an all-new limited series from FX. Social Studies dives into how the digital world is reshaping childhood. The social experiment follows a diverse group of teens in Los Angeles over the course of a school year to explore how phones and social media are shaping this digital generation.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Season 2 – AMC – September 29

The post-apocalyptic horror drama The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns this fall. Carol Peletier continues her search for her friend in this Walking Dead spin-off. Don’t miss the two-hour special premiere on Sunday, September 29.

‘31 Nights of Halloween’ – Freeform – All of October

Get in the Halloween spirit with Freeform’s 25th annual 31 Nights of Halloween. Watch all your favorite spooky movies. With everything from Hocus Pocus to Hotel Transylvania to The Addams Family, there’s something for the whole family.

Check out the full ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ schedule on Freeform.

‘Abbott Elementary’ – ABC – October 9

Fall means school is back! Get ready for another school year with the hit comedy show, Abbott Elementary. The cast teased the show will be doing a crossover episode in season 4 and fans have been trying to guess which show it could be.

‘Ghosts’ – CBS – October 17

Head back to Woodstone Mansion for Season 4 of Ghosts. The supernatural comedy series left fans on a shocking cliffhanger at the end of Season 3. Get ready for a new season full of new ghosts and new twists.

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ – Disney Channel – October 25

The Russo family is back with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place! The spin-off to Wizards of Waverly Place centers on an adult Justin Russo, who is living a normal life with his family. But when Alex Russo asks her brother to help a young wizard-in-training named Billie, Justin has to dust off his magical skills.

‘OceanXplorers’ – National Geographic – October 18

Dive into an all-new mini-documentary series from National Geographic and James Cameron. OceanXplorers follows a team of the world’s most advanced researchers and explorers as they journey to uncharted depths of the ocean.

What We Do in the Shadows’ – FX – October 21

Sink your teeth into the 6th and final season of What We Do in the Shadows. The vampire comedy-horror series centers around four vampires who have been roommates for hundreds of years as they navigate living in the modern world.

Watch all your favorite TV shows and discover new favorites this fall with DIRECTV. Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that!