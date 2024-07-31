Grab your time-traveling briefcase and get ready to return to the dark, comedic super-powered world of The Umbrella Academy.

The fourth and final season is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 8. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the Hargreeves family since season 3 was released in 2022. Here’s your guide to everything you need to know about season 4 of The Umbrella Academy and how to watch.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Release Date

Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy is coming to Netflix on Thursday, August 8. Now is the perfect time to catch up or rewatch seasons 1-3 with DIRECTV.

You can get access to apps like Netflix in the same place as DIRECTV live channels. Find out how to connect your Gemini device to your third-party apps here.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that.

What is ‘The Umbrella Academy’ About?

Based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy focuses on a dysfunctional super-powered family. Back in October 1989, 43 babies with superhuman abilities were born to women who were not pregnant the day before. Seven of these babies are adopted by billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves. He creates The Umbrella Academy to help develop their power and test their superhero abilities. However, as the adopted children become teenagers, the family begins to split apart and go off to live their separate lives. Years later, Reginald dies and the six surviving Umbrella Academy siblings, now in their 30s, reunite to solve the mystery of their adopted father’s death and to stop a global apocalypse.

What Happened at the End of Season 3?

So much happened in season 3, and while the best way to prepare for season 4 is to watch on Netflix, here’s a quick summary to refresh your memory.

Caution: Spoilers ahead!!

At the end of season two, The Umbrella Academy siblings managed to save the world but in doing so altered the timeline. They return to 2019 to find an alternate reality where Reginald never adopted them and they have been replaced by another superhero group called The Sparrow Academy. After fighting it out with the new super-powered family, The Umbrella Academy checks into the nearby Hotel Obsidian. It’s later revealed that the hotel was built by Reginald in order to hide a portal to another universe.

A strange energy ball called The Kugelblitz is discovered in the basement of The Umbrella Academy. It becomes clear it’s a threat to the entire universe after objects and people begin to be erased from existence. Reginald tries to convince The Sparrows and Umbrella Academy siblings they need to reset the universe to stop The Kugelblitz, but he has his own selfish reasons behind wanting to reset the universe. He eventually makes a deal with Allison who agrees in hopes to get her daughter back, who no longer exists in this timeline.

The universe is ultimately reset and the siblings find themselves without any powers. Reginald has taken over the city with his resurrected wife, Abigail. The Umbrella Academy siblings will need to come together once again to save the world for a final time in season 4.

Who is Part of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Cast?

The cast of season 4 is filled with your favorite characters from season 3 along with a few new faces. Joining the season 4 cast is real-life married couple Nick Offerman (best known for his role as Ron Swanson on Parks & Rec) and Megan Mullally (best known for her role as Karen Walker on Will & Grace), along with Arrested Development actor David Cross.

Refamiliarize yourself with The Umbrella Academy cast:

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Alison Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves

Nick Offerman as Doctor Gene Thibedeau

Megan Mullally as Doctor Jean Thibedeau

David Cross as Sy Grossman

How many episodes will be in Season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

The final season of The Umbrella Academy contains six episodes—unlike the first three seasons which had 10 episodes each. Take a look at the title of each episode to get a taste of what’s to come in the new season.

Episode 1: “The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want”

Episode 2: “Jean and Gene”

Episode 3: “The Squid and the Girl”

Episode 4: “The Cleanse”

Episode 5: “Six Years, Five Months, Two Days”

Episode 6: “End of the Beginning”

How to Watch ‘The Umbrella Academy’ on DIRECTV

The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be available on Netflix on Thursday, August 8. Can’t wait? Watch (or re-watch) seasons 1-3 on Netflix now with DIRECTV.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that.