TV - Article

How to Add ESPN+ to Your DIRECTV Package

Are you ready to amp up your sports experience? With DIRECTV, you can enjoy ESPN+ as part of the MySports Genre Pack. This means that whether you’re looking for live sports action, exclusive content, or in-depth analysis, you’ll have everything at your fingertips, all while also enjoying a variety of other channels available in your package.

How to Watch ESPN+ with DIRECTV

Whether you’re a lifelong sports fan or just getting into the game, adding ESPN is simple. As part of the MyEntertainment Genre Pack, ESPN comes at no additional cost! Just follow these straightforward steps to activate your ESPN access:

Activating Your ESPN+ Account

If you are subscribed to the MySports Genre Pack, you have access to ESPN+.

Before being able to access programming on ESPN+ you  must complete a separate activation process. Customers can activate using the link in the activation email or online at directv.com.

Via Activation Email

  • Click the link in the activation email
  • The activation link will take you to plus.ESPN.com to register
  • Complete the Disney activation steps to register your MyDisney credentials

Via Account Management

  • Sign-in to your account at directv.com > Account Overview > Manage MyTV Package
  • Under Streaming Services, select ESPN+ and Activate Now
  • You will be transferred to plus.ESPN.com to complete the registration process

What if I already have ESPN+?

Existing ESPN+ customers who directly subscribe to ESPN+ can still use the link provided by DIRECTV to activate.

    • Disney allows activation and displays both the new (DIRECTV) and old subscription (paid) under the customer’s account.
    • You can choose to cancel your paid ESPN+ subscription to avoid charges

By subscribing to the MySports Genre Pack, you’ll not only get access to ESPN’s extensive sports offerings, but you’ll also enjoy incredible streaming from Hulu and Disney+. Get game day excitement and in-depth sports coverage, all while accessing additional entertainment options.

What to Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is your go-to destination for sports lovers, offering a wealth of live events, original programming, and exclusive series. From college sports and UFC to soccer, hockey, and more, there’s always something exciting to watch. ESPN+ brings you closer to the games you love, providing access to content that keeps fans cheering all year round.

  • 30 for 30 documentaries 
  • Live NHL and MLS games 
  • UFC Fight Night 
  • Top-ranked college football games 
  • ESPN original series

Adding ESPN+ to your DIRECTV subscription elevates your sports watching experience, allowing you to immerse yourself in thrilling events without the hassle of switching platforms. Spend less time searching and more time enjoying every play!

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Sign Up for DIRECTV if You Already Have ESPN+?

Absolutely! Whether you’re a new or existing ESPN+ subscriber, you can still activate ESPN+ through DIRECTV. Note that if you already have an active ESPN+ subscription, subscribing to a DIRECTV package will not replace your current account—you’ll manage both separately.

How Much is ESPN+?

When you sign up for MySports with DIRECTV, you’ll get ESPN+ included.

What is ESPN Plus?

ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service offered by ESPN, providing access to a wide array of live sports, original content and on-demand programming. You can watch ESPN+ on DIRECTV.

