Enjoy a DOGTV Free Preview June 24-30 on Ch. 562 for DIRECTV satellite customers!

As summer approaches, so do outdoor celebrations and the occasional rumble of thunderstorms. While we may enjoy the festivities, some dogs experience intense anxiety from sudden, loud noises like fireworks and thunder. This Independence Day, and throughout the year, DIRECTV customers have a powerful tool at their fingertips to help their anxious dog stay calm and safe: DOGTV.

Calm Your Pet Naturally: How DOGTV Helps With Loud Noises Outside Your Home

DOGTV offers a unique, holistic approach to pet anxiety, providing the best TV for dogs. Instead of relying only on medication, our scientifically designed and patented programming provides a natural way to soothe your dog. We use specific sounds and visual scenes that dogs instinctively find relaxing and engaging. This creates a comforting environment that helps reduce their stress and anxiety in dogs.

DOGTV’s content is designed by experts to cater to a dog’s unique senses, helping them acclimate to environmental stimuli in a safe and gentle way. This means that whether it’s the booming of fireworks on July 4th or the crackle of a summer storm, your dog can find calm with DOGTV.

How to Get DOGTV on DIRECTV

DIRECTV customers with satellite who upgrade to DOGTV benefit from a scientifically backed tool that enhances their dog’s well-being and ensures a calmer, happier home. To watch, simply tune in to Channel 562 during the free preview from June 24-30, 2025, or visit the DIRECTV website to add DOGTV to your package. Give your furry family member the gift of joy and calm this summer!