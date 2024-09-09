DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

News - Article

Disney Fails to Negotiate in Good Faith According to DIRECTV Filed FCC Complaint

Share
Disney Fails to Negotiate in Good Faith According to DIRECTV Filed FCC Complaint

On Saturday, DIRECTV brought a complaint to the Federal Communications Commission, stating that Disney has failed to negotiate in good faith. Disney has violated the FCC’s good faith mandates by predicating any licensing agreement on DIRECTV’s waiving any legal claims on Disney’s past, current, or future anticompetitive actions, including its ongoing packaging and minimum penetration demands. 

“The negotiations have stalled because Disney insists on bundling and penetration requirements that a federal district court judge in New York recently found in the context of the “Venu” joint venture to be unlawful, anticompetitive, and “bad for consumers.”  Disney wants to force DIRECTV to carry a “fat bundle” including less desirable Disney programming—while itself offering cheaper, “skinnier” bundles of programming that consumers want.  The Commission has never considered a good faith complaint in these circumstances, and DIRECTV may well wish to bring one in the future concerning Disney’s conduct,” the complaint states.  

“Along with these anti-competitive demands, Disney has also insisted that DIRECTV agree to a “clean slate” provision and a covenant not to sue, both of which are intended to prevent DIRECTV from taking legal action regarding Disney’s anticompetitive demands, which would include filing good faith complaints at the Commission.  Not three months ago, however, the Media Bureau made clear that such a demand itself constitutes bad faith.”

Read the full FCC filing here.

Share

Most Popular

Sports

2024-2025 Premier League: Full Schedule, How to Watch & Top Teams

read more
WNBA

WNBA Games Today: 2024 Season Games, Previews & How to Watch

read more
Sports

Upcoming Sporting Events to Stream in 4K

read more
Sports

2024 Major League Soccer Schedule, Rankings & Games to Watch

read more
Sports

2024 MLB TV Schedules, News & How to Watch

read more
Promo

More Like This

It’s Always Game On With DIRECTV Sports Central
Sports

It’s Always Game On With DIRECTV Sports Central

Get your football back!
News

Get your football back!

A Brighter TV Future with Ray Carpenter
News

A Brighter TV Future with Ray Carpenter

DIRECTV CALLS ON SEC, ACC AND BIG 12 UNIVERSITY PRESIDENTS TO GET OFF SIDELINES FOR FANS
News

DIRECTV CALLS ON SEC, ACC AND BIG 12 UNIVERSITY PRESIDENTS TO GET OFF SIDELINES FOR FANS

Customers Can Win Big with DIRECTV PERKS Million Dollar Blitz Sweepstakes
Sweepstakes

Customers Can Win Big with DIRECTV PERKS Million Dollar Blitz Sweepstakes