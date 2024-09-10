For the past 10 days, The Walt Disney Co. has blocked sports fans and families from enjoying their programming on DIRECTV while we have tried to reach a new agreement.

On Tuesday, Disney requested a unique exception to return ABC-only for tonight because it’s hosting the 2024 Presidential Debate, an event widely available across other major broadcast stations and news networks. Unfortunately, returning only Disney’s ABC stations from the entire portfolio of channels for a limited 3-hour window will cause customer confusion among those who would briefly see the debate only to lose the channel again shortly after.

DIRECTV agreed to return ABC in time for tonight’s Presidential Debate if Disney is also willing to return all its channels across platforms through the end of Monday Night Football at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 16. Returning the Disney-owned channels for the next week while we work to reach a new agreement would benefit customers who would regain access to ABC for the debate and the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 15 as well as their favorite college and professional football games on ABC and ESPN, ACC or SEC networks.

The Walt Disney Co. flat-out rejected DIRECTV’s offer.

Despite The Walt Disney Co’s rejection of a temporary return of their channels while we remain at the negotiating table, all DIRECTV customers will continue to have access to the Presidential Debate live across other major broadcast networks—CBS, NBC, FOX—as well as C-SPAN, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, PBS and other news channels.

DIRECTV will continue to help customers find alternative ways to watch Disney channels and will provide a $30 bill credit to relieve some of the temporary inconvenience.

DIRECTV’s offer to Disney to return all Disney channels, including impacted ABC stations, ahead of tonight’s Presidential Debate through Monday, Sept. 16 remains on the table.