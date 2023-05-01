The Military Basketball Association (MBA) is proud to announce DIRECTV will be the presenting sponsor for the 2023 MBA playoffs and championship game to be played on Memorial Day weekend in Wichita, Kansas at Charles Koch Arena.

The MBA was founded in 2017 to promote the Military Athlete. The organization supports volunteers and players from around the world. Every year the MBA organizes and hosts local and national events to bring awareness to the many behavioral health concerns that face veterans on a daily basis. The MBA educates communities on the challenges and stigmas regarding Post Traumatic Stress and strongly advocates for intervention in the alarming rate of veteran suicides. Their mission is “Life Through Basketball” as they seek to offer positive opportunities to those who serve and continue to serve the United States.

“DIRECTV is synonymous with an outstanding entertainment and sports experience. That said, it is their exceptional commitment and dedication to the men and women who serve in our military that truly sets them apart, and we are extremely grateful for their support of our league,” said Mike Meyers, MBA founder and commissioner. “Both Military Appreciation Month and Mental Health Awareness month are recognized in May each year, and the MBA is honored to join forces with DIRECTV to promote the resiliency of our heroes.”

“DIRECTV is extremely honored to be the presenting sponsor of the Military Basketball Association’s Championship Weekend,” said Mike Wittrock, chief sales and service officer, DIRECTV. “As a Marine veteran serving two combat tours, I know first-hand the mental challenges that our troops face during and post service. At DIRECTV, we have developed initiatives to focus on those issues and we are thrilled to partner with an organization that is also taking that initiative head on.”

More information on where and how to watch the MBA championship game will be made available in the coming weeks. For additional information regarding the 2023 MBA Playoffs, visit mymbaglobal.com.

