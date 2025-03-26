Rent New Movies on DIRECTV At a New Lower Price

Get ready to elevate your movie nights without breaking the bank. Explore an exciting selection of new releases and hit movies at the lowest rental price, making it easy for movie enthusiasts to find their next favorite film. Grab your popcorn and settle in as we showcase fresh movies that range from delightful to edge-of-your-seat thrilling. Let’s dive into this month’s weekly lineup of movies available for rent at a new low price.

Prepare to be spellbound as we meet Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a green-skinned rebel who just can’t catch a break. And when she crosses paths with the bubbly yet popularity-obsessed Glinda (Ariana Grande), a friendship blossoms that could challenge the very fabric of Oz itself. But beware—the enigmatic Wizard of Oz might just have other plans for these destined friends, leading them down diverging paths that will test their loyalties and their dreams. Will Elphaba embrace her true self, or will Glinda’s quest for fame overshadow their bond?

Get your adrenaline fix with the heart-pounding sequel to the heist thriller that kept you on the edge of your seat! Big Nick (Gerard Butler) is back, and this time he’s hunting down his elusive target Donnie (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) across Europe. Amidst diamond thieves and dealings with the shady Panther mafia, a monstrous heist looms on the horizon, promising danger and double-crosses. Buckle up for a wild ride filled with twists and intense action that will leave you breathless!

Step into the eerie world of 1830s Transylvania, where unsuspecting estate agent Thomas Hutter meets the enigmatic Count Orlok—an encounter that sends ripples of dread throughout his life. While Hutter is away, his beloved Ellen faces a nightmare of her own, grappling with sinister visions that hint at a darkness creeping into their lives. As tensions rise and horrors mount, the true meaning of fear takes shape—can she escape the clutches of this ancient evil before it’s too late?

In this daring drama, a high-powered CEO (Nicole Kidman) finds herself tangled in a web of temptation when she embarks on a steamy affair with her young intern (Harris Dickinson). As professional and personal lives collide, she must navigate the tumultuous waters of ambition and desire. Will she risk it all for passion, or can she keep the balance between her high-stakes career and her heart’s reckless pursuits?

On your Gemini Device you can find an ever-growing list of movies and TV episodes by exploring titles in the On Demand or Watch Now sections of the menu. On satellite, you can tune to Ch.125 to explore available titles.

Search titles with Keyword Search or a Voice Command (try “movies to buy” or by saying the title) or peruse collections of new releases, movies and shows on sale in the Watch Now or On Demand sections

Rent or buy the title you want by completing the simple transaction

Watch instantly or find it later under Purchases in the My Library tab

When you see a “$” shown underneath the title in the search results, that means its available to rent or buy.