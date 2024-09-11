DIRECTV Introduces ‘User Profiles’ for Satellite-Free Customers

DIRECTV is building on its sports leadership and the Your TV premier viewing and aggregation experience by introducing the “User Profiles” feature for individuals within each household who stream DIRECTV satellite free. This new function has multiple personalization attributes so everyone in your home can enjoy a customized TV experience, each with their own collection of desired content such as favorite shows and sports teams, cloud-based DVR recordings (cDVR), pause and resume points, customized homepage carousel recommendations and more.

“The growing fragmentation of content across multiple apps and video services means it is increasingly more difficult for customers, especially with multiple at-home users, to find the shows and games they want,” said Devin Merrill, senior vice president for product marketing of DIRECTV. “DIRECTV’s ‘User Profiles’ declutters the experience by providing users in the same household who stream DIRECTV with a personalized view of the entertainment or sports content they love the most, all in one place, including scores and stats for their favorite teams.”

With one account, customers can create up to five individual profiles. On-Demand purchases and rentals are also available on all profiles, and each profile can be added, edited and deleted except for the primary profile.

With football season in full swing, and baseball’s playoffs around the corner, the “User Profiles” experience on Your TV is ideal for sports fand looking to find their favorite team’s games and a sleek and simple way to highlight content curated to fit the user’s viewing habits, including houses divided by college football alma maters or long-time fandom of professional football teams.

The Your TV carousel is already available, and the new “User Profile” function is enabled across most streaming platforms including Gemini, Gemini Air, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iPhones, iPads, Android Mobile & Tablet, Fire Tablet, and Web. At this time, User Profiles are not available for any customers who watch DIRECTV via Satellite.