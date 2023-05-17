With Memorial Day Weekend and the unofficial start of summer right around the corner, more and more Americans will be taking to the air soon for their summer vacations.

Chances are that they will be on a plane that uses DIRECTV’s inflight entertainment, where they can watch live sports and news as well their favorite shows and movies for the duration of their flight. Afterall, DIRECTV was the first to offer live inflight entertainment on JetBlue in 2000.

With content and programming available on more major domestic airlines than any other live TV service, DIRECTV makes passengers feel more connected than ever before. But how does it work?

Just ask Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, who appeared on CBS Mornings earlier today.

Passengers can watch live and on-demand programming from DIRECTV via their own device or seatback screen on over 1,800 airplanes spread across each of the five major domestic carriers.

DIRECTV’s world-class live TV offering is either integrated into the seatback screen system (Thales/Panasonic) or accessible via an online entertainment portal (Viasat), keeping passengers entertained all flight long.

Now, even at 30,000 feet in the air, passengers never have to miss their favorite live TV moments, thanks to DIRECTV.

Access your favorite shows, sports and events in the sky and on the ground with DIRECTV.

