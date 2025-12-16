Get DIRECTV For a Deal with the First-Ever Limited Time Holiday Flash Sale

DIRECTV is launching its first-ever flash sale, bringing back one of its most sought-after offers. Through Jan. 6, new streaming customers, with or without a device, can get DIRECTV’s Signature Entertainment package for $49.99 for the first month (optional device fee not included). This limited-time offer arrives during one of the most content-rich periods of the year, coinciding with the full lineup of college football bowl games and holiday entertainment programming.

With dozens of bowl matchups scheduled throughout late December and early January, viewers can enjoy marquee games, top-ranked matchups, and comprehensive sports analysis throughout the season. Entertainment customers will have access to channels carrying bowl-season coverage, including ESPN, ABC, FOX, FS1, CBS, SEC Network, ACC Network, and additional sports networks. For fans of the holidays, the package also features popular holiday movies and shows across AMC, Hallmark Channel, Freeform, Lifetime and more

Take advantage of this limited-time flash sale today!

Get Genre Packs™ For a Deal

Another great option for new customers includes $5 off DIRECTV MyKids™ with Disney+ and MyNews™ Genre Packs for the first two months. With the discount applied, MyKids with Disney+ is available for $14.99 and includes animated series, educational programming, and top family franchises. Seasonal programming available across Disney+ The Santa Clauses, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Frozen Holiday Surprise and other holiday favorites.

Explore what to watch on Disney+ right now.

MyNews is available for $34.99 for the first two months with the promotional offer, making it one of the most affordable ways to access local broadcast channels alongside national news programming from CNN, FOX News, MSNBC and more.

Stream Your Favorites Anywhere with the DIRECTV App

In addition to offering new ways to save this season, DIRECTV is enhancing the viewing experience with an upcoming update to the DIRECTV app. The update introduces simplified top and bottom navigation and a darker, more modern interface designed to make browsing more intuitive and easier on the eyes during extended viewing sessions.

The app update begins rolling out on Dec. 15 for iOS, Android, and Samsung devices, followed by Amazon devices on Dec. 17. New customers will see the updated experience immediately, while existing customers will receive it gradually throughout the following month of can install it right away by updating the DIRECTV app. The DIRECTV streaming app turns a DIRECTV subscription into a portable, flexible viewing experience, allowing customers to watch their full TV lineup wherever they go.

Learn more about the DIRECTV app and why it will enhance your entertainment experience.

This Limited Time Sale Doesn’t Last Long

With DIRECTV, customers have the freedom to choose the entertainment experience that fits them best, from DIRECTV Genre Packs, which delivers freedom and flexibility, to DIRECTV Signature Packages, which offer a broad mix of today’s most popular networks. Both of these options include access to MyFree DIRECTV, a curated collection of free, ad-supported channels, which is also available standalone to focus on the content viewers love most—whether it’s sports, movies, family or news.

The DIRECTV flash sale and Genre Pack discount is only available to new customers through Jan. 6, so there’s no better time than now to get the entertainment you crave for the holidays and beyond.

Which Genre Pack Is Right For You?

Before taking the leap, take this fun quiz to find out which Genre Pack will give you the entertainment you’re looking for.