Get DIRECTV For a Deal with the First-Ever Limited Time Holiday Flash Sale

Get DIRECTV For a Deal with the First-Ever Limited Time Holiday Flash Sale

DIRECTV is launching its first-ever flash sale, bringing back one of its most sought-after offers. Through Jan. 6, new streaming customers, with or without a device, can get DIRECTV’s Signature Entertainment package for $49.99 for the first month (optional device fee not included). This limited-time offer arrives during one of the most content-rich periods of the year, coinciding with the full lineup of college football bowl games and holiday entertainment programming.

With dozens of bowl matchups scheduled throughout late December and early January, viewers can enjoy marquee games, top-ranked matchups, and comprehensive sports analysis throughout the season. Entertainment customers will have access to channels carrying bowl-season coverage, including ESPN, ABC, FOX, FS1, CBS, SEC Network, ACC Network, and additional sports networks. For fans of the holidays, the package also features popular holiday movies and shows across AMC, Hallmark Channel, Freeform, Lifetime and more

Take advantage of this limited-time flash sale today!

Get Genre Packs™ For a Deal

Another great option for new customers includes $5 off DIRECTV MyKids™ with Disney+ and MyNews™ Genre Packs for the first two months. With the discount applied, MyKids with Disney+ is available for $14.99 and includes animated series, educational programming, and top family franchises. Seasonal programming available across Disney+ The Santa ClausesThe Muppet Christmas CarolFrozen Holiday Surprise and other holiday favorites.

Explore what to watch on Disney+ right now.

MyNews is available for $34.99 for the first two months with the promotional offer, making it one of the most affordable ways to access local broadcast channels alongside national news programming from CNN, FOX News, MSNBC and more.

Stream Your Favorites Anywhere with the DIRECTV App

In addition to offering new ways to save this season, DIRECTV is enhancing the viewing experience with an upcoming update to the DIRECTV app. The update introduces simplified top and bottom navigation and a darker, more modern interface designed to make browsing more intuitive and easier on the eyes during extended viewing sessions.

The app update begins rolling out on Dec. 15 for iOS, Android, and Samsung devices, followed by Amazon devices on Dec. 17. New customers will see the updated experience immediately, while existing customers will receive it gradually throughout the following month of can install it right away by updating the DIRECTV app. The DIRECTV streaming app turns a DIRECTV subscription into a portable, flexible viewing experience, allowing customers to watch their full TV lineup wherever they go.

Learn more about the DIRECTV app and why it will enhance your entertainment experience.

This Limited Time Sale Doesn’t Last Long

With DIRECTV, customers have the freedom to choose the entertainment experience that fits them best, from DIRECTV Genre Packs, which delivers freedom and flexibility, to DIRECTV Signature Packages, which offer a broad mix of today’s most popular networks. Both of these options include access to MyFree DIRECTV, a curated collection of free, ad-supported channels, which is also available standalone to focus on the content viewers love most—whether it’s sports, movies, family or news.  

The DIRECTV flash sale and Genre Pack discount is only available to new customers through Jan. 6, so there’s no better time than now to get the entertainment you crave for the holidays and beyond.

Which Genre Pack Is Right For You?

Before taking the leap, take this fun quiz to find out which Genre Pack will give you the entertainment you’re looking for.

0/10

Which Genre Pack™ are you in?

Genre Packs from DIRECTV allow you to get the channels you want and the content you love without filler channel overload. Simply select the Genre Pack that aligns with the content you watch most. But which Genre Pack are you? Take the quiz to find out!

Pick a dream job:

What’s your favorite thing to shout at the TV?

What’s your go-to group activity?

How do you pick what to watch?

Pick a weekend plan:

What type of merch are you most likely to wear?

Which snack are you grabbing before you press play?

Your ideal rewatchable series or movie:

What type of show makes you feel the most “seen”?

Which quote speaks to your soul?

MyKids Genre Pack™: You’re The Wholesome Joy Seeker!

MyKids Genre Pack™: You’re The Wholesome Joy Seeker!

You love color, laughter and lighthearted adventures. Whether you’re a kid at heart or keeping up with actual children, you gravitate toward content that sparks imagination, comfort and fun. From animated classics to silly singalongs, you’re always ready to press play on something joyful. The MyKids Genre Pack may be just what you’re looking for!

Learn More About MyKids
MyEntertainment Genre Pack™ – You’re The Pop Culture Pro!

MyEntertainment Genre Pack™ – You’re The Pop Culture Pro!

You don’t mind being where the drama’s at! Reality TV? Yes. Scripted series? Also yes. If it’s trending, funny, shocking or binge-worthy, you’ve got it queued up. Your group chats are filled with reactions, memes and hot takes. You’re the person everyone comes to for show recs; find more to love with the MyEntertainment Genre Pack!

Learn More About MyEntertainment
MySports Genre Pack™ – You’re The Hardcore Fan!

MySports Genre Pack™ – You’re The Hardcore Fan!

Game on. You live for national matchups, big plays and all the action from pro leagues. Whether you’re into football, basketball or every major sport in between, your calendar revolves around game time. You’ve got stats in your head and jerseys in your closet. Stay in the game with the MySports Genre Pack!

Learn More About MySports
MyNews Genre Pack™ – You’re The Informed Insider!

MyNews Genre Pack™ – You’re The Informed Insider!

You’ve got your finger on the pulse. Breaking stories, political shifts, cultural commentary; you want the facts and the analysis, and you want it now. You’re sharp, alert and probably subscribed to more than one newsletter. TV is your window to the world. Stay informed with the MyNews Genre Pack!

Learn More About MyNews
MiEspañol Genre Pack™ – You’re The Cultural Connector!

MiEspañol Genre Pack™ – You’re The Cultural Connector!

Your content brings the heat and the heart. Whether you grew up with Spanish-language programming or found it later, it’s how you stay connected to family, roots and rhythm. From novelas to fútbol to variety shows, your love of culture aligns with the MiEspañol Genre Pack!

Learn More About MiEspañol
MyCinema Mini Pack™ – You’re The Story Seeker!

MyCinema Mini Pack™ – You’re The Story Seeker!

You appreciate storytelling as an art form. Blockbusters, indies, foreign films; if it’s well-made, you’re watching. You crave characters, arcs and aesthetics. For you, TV isn’t just background noise, it’s an experience. Check out all the great offerings when you add the MyCinema Mini-Pack Add-On to your base Pack!

Learn More About MyCinema
MyHome Team Mini Pack™ – You’re The Local Legend!

MyHome Team Mini Pack™ – You’re The Local Legend!

You rep your city with pride. Whether it’s high school football, minor league baseball or your town’s MLS team, you’re about community and loyalty. You know the chants, the colors and the rivals. Local coverage is your comfort zone…because home is where the game is. We think you’ll love the regional sports channels available with the MyHome Team Mini-Pack Add-On, available to add on to your MySports Pack!

Learn More About MyHome Team

The Quiz Completed

We are analyzing your choices and generating the perfect Genre Pack suggestion for you.

Take advantage of this limited-time flash sale today!

