The DIRECTV App: Stream Live TV, On Demand and DVR Wherever You Go

TV is no longer limited to the room where the remote lives. With the DIRECTV app, your shows, games and recorded episodes move with you; from your couch, to your kitchen, to your tablet at the airport gate. It’s the full DIRECTV experience, expanded beyond the TV screen and into the devices you already use most.

Whether you’re streaming live sports, queueing up last night’s recording or browsing On Demand movies during a flight delay, the DIRECTV app brings a familiar guide, a massive library and your DVR playlist into one flexible, portable viewing home.

Latest App Updates

What the DIRECTV App Does

At its core, the DIRECTV app is a full companion to your DIRECTV service, not a scaled-down version. It’s built to give you the same control you have on your TV, including:

Live TV with many of the channels you get at home

On Demand access to thousands of movies and episodes

DVR management (watch, schedule or delete recordings remotely)

Personalized profiles, recommendations and parental controls

A simplified interface that looks and feels like your main TV guide

Where to Get It & How to Start Streaming

The DIRECTV app is available in the major digital storefronts most people already use:

Apple App Store (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV)

Google Play Store (Android phones, tablets, Google TV and Android TV OS devices)

Amazon Appstore (Fire tablets and Fire TV)

Select smart TV app stores, including Roku, Samsung and additional supported models

Download the app, sign in with your DIRECTV user ID and password, and you’re ready to stream. If you’re on an Apple device like an iPad, the interface expands for bigger-screen browsing, making multitasking or second-screen viewing feel natural. On smart TVs, you can install it directly on your TV to stream without a cable run or extra equipment attached.

Compatible Devices

One of the most useful things about the DIRECTV app is device flexibility. You choose the screen; DIRECTV fills it.

Mobile & Tablet

iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

Android phones and tablets

Fire tablets

Smart TVs & Streaming Hardware

Roku players and Roku TVs

Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick

Apple TV

LG TV

Chromecast and Google TV

Samsung smart TVs and other select models

Additional compatible devices depending on version and OS

Computers

Streaming via supported browsers including Chrome, Safari and Microsoft Edge

At home, many users stream DIRECTV app on multiple screens at once; one person watching the game in the living room, another catching up on recorded shows from the bedroom, someone else using the DIRECTV app for smart TV access in another room entirely. Away from home, live and On Demand viewing is available on mobile, tablet and browser inside the U.S., giving you a second-screen lifeline when you’re not near your main TV setup.

How the App Works

Once signed in, everything you need sits in five simple tabs:

Watch Now — Jump straight into live TV or scroll through featured programming

Guide — Channel-by-channel browsing in a familiar grid layout

On Demand — Movies, series, and network hubs ready to stream instantly

My Library — DVR shows, purchases, and digital rentals in one place

Search — Find content by title, keyword, or even cast member

Recordings can be scheduled remotely, episodes can start at home and finish later on mobile and most live channels allow pausing or rewinding for up to 60 minutes. Profiles help keep everyone’s recommendations personal, while parental controls let families set rating limits with a PIN.

Advantages of the DIRECTV App

1. TV without boundaries

If it’s in your DIRECTV lineup, it’s likely in the app — live, recorded, or On Demand. No swapping apps or switching log-ins; this is one ecosystem designed to travel with you.

2. Flexibility across devices

Watch sports in the living room, scroll the guide on your iPad, finish a movie in bed on your phone. The app adapts, not the other way around.

3. A second screen that behaves like a first

This isn’t a companion widget — it’s your full DIRECTV service in your hand. Schedule recordings from dinner, catch up on a show in the check-in line, review the guide from the couch while someone else has the main TV.

4. Ideal for smart TV households

The DIRECTV app for smart TV delivers the same streamlined experience: open the app store, download, sign in, press play.

Simple Tips for the Best Experience

Keep your device software and app version updated

Use a strong Wi-Fi connection at home for highest streaming quality

Set up profiles to personalize viewing for each user

Save favorite channels to jump to them faster

Enable parental controls if kids are part of the household rotation

App Updates

The DIRECTV app continues to evolve, with an upcoming update designed to make navigation even more intuitive and the viewing experience easier on the eyes. The update introduces a refreshed top navigation, a new bottom navigation, and a darker user interface that’s optimized for extended viewing across devices.

The update begins rolling out on December 15 for iOS, Android and Samsung devices, followed by Amazon devices on December 17. New customers will see the updated experience by default, while existing customers will receive it gradually over the following month. Prefer to jump in right away? Simply head to your app store, update the app and the new look and feel will be available immediately.

A Streaming Experience That Moves With You

The DIRECTV streaming app turns your subscription into something more portable, more flexible and more convenient; a full TV lineup you don’t have to be home to enjoy. If you haven’t downloaded it yet, the path is easy: open your device’s app store, search DIRECTV, sign in and press play.

Your shows are already waiting!