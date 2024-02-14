DIRECTV, a sports and entertainment leader for 30 years, today launched DIRECTV PERKS – an exclusive first-of-its-kind membership program open to all existing and new residential DIRECTV satellite and internet customers.

This free-to-join program upgrades the TV-watching experience by offering loyal customers unique rewards, content, and experiences that enhance a passion for television.

DIRECTV PERKS builds an existing customer-focused approach and recognizes the value of customer loyalty, and strengthens the bond with current subscribers by providing exclusive rewards that reflect the evolving landscape of customer interaction. More than 80% of consumers are looking for a loyalty program that keeps them engaged with the products they enjoy, and more than 50% of existing DIRECTV customers say a loyalty program would drive the most impact in improving their satisfaction. At launch, features of the new program include monthly sweepstakes, weekly instant-win games, and physical and digital reward options – with even more planned for later in 2024.

“DIRECTV PERKS membership is another way to showcase our commitment to rewarding customers and reinforce our appreciation for their loyalty,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DIRECTV.

How does DIRECTV PERKS work?

The DIRECTV PERKS website and web app will reward customers with virtual tokens based on their tenure and actions customers choose to take – like on-time bill payments or a weekly spin-to-win wheel – and celebrating special moments like a milestone service anniversary.

Once a customer registers for DIRECTV PERKS they will receive tokens just for getting started. The longer customers are with DIRECTV, the more tokens they are eligible to receive*.

’14 Days of Love’ DIRECTV PERKS Exclusive

DIRECTV PERKS is kicking off on Valentine’s Day with the “14 Days of Love” campaign.* Existing DIRECTV customers who sign up for the program between Feb. 14 and Feb. 27 will have a chance to enter each day to win prizes totaling over $100,000. One thousand lucky recipients will be chosen at random, and prizes include gift cards from various retailers which can be redeemed for things like a living room space refresh, tech upgrades, food delivery programs, hotel stays, and more*. The loyalty program will continue to evolve as this is just the initial phase, so DIRECTV PERKS members should expect updates on new rewards, discounts, and options for earning tokens as time goes on.

For more information about PERKS or to sign up, please visit www.directv.com/perks.

*Bond: Pathways to Growth Guide – The Loyalty Report 2022 Reports (bondbrandloyalty.com)June 14, 2022

*DIRECTV Customer Research Quantitative Study conducted by Merkle. January 2023.