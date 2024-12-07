Spreading Holiday Cheer: DIRECTV Continues Its Commitment to Giving Back

As the holiday season approaches and the spirit of giving fills the air, DIRECTV is proud to play a significant role in bringing joy to families and communities in need. This year features a series of impactful initiatives that exemplify a commitment to making a difference. Here’s a look at some of DIRECTV’s giving activities to close out the year.

Big Ten National Championship Game Celebration

On Saturday, December 7, families supported by the Central Indiana chapter of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) will enjoy a special day at the Big Ten Football Championship Game and Fan Fest, hosted by DIRECTV. This initiative showcases DIRECTV’s commitment to bringing the comforts of home to families during the holiday season.

In preparation for this event, on Friday, December 6, DIRECTV will donate much-needed televisions to RMHC Central Indiana, as well as MyFree DIRECTV accounts to families staying at the house in 2025.

All year long, DIRECTV works very closely with RMHC. This includes providing financial support, employee volunteer opportunities and in-kind ad inventory for RMHC public service announcements across the country. Additionally, DIRECTV Nonprofit Service offers DIRECTV service in sleeping rooms and common areas at many RMHC houses. This is also not the first time DIRECTV has joined Big Ten Network and RMHC. In July, the three organizations came together for the BTN Big 10k.

Christmas at Kathy’s

On December 10, a very merry RMHC Toy Drive will take place at DIRECTV Christmas at Kathy’s. As part of the festive holiday event, a dedicated activation space at the event entrance will serve as a collection point for toys, benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Southern California. Inspired by a recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featuring Kathy, the Rolls Royce activation pays homage to the importance of generosity and community. Senior executives from the Southern California chapter of RMHC will also be welcomed to the party, highlighting the partnership and commitment to enhancing the lives of families in need.

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

The season of giving continues with activations and events involvement with the highly anticipated DIRECTV Holiday Bowl. First, on Dec. 11, at the Director’s Dinner, DIRECTV will host a Toys for Tots drive, encouraging guests to bring toys for underprivileged children. Then, during the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl game on Dec. 27, a military RMHC family will present the game ball during the kickoff ceremony, highlighting the company’s dedication to honoring and uplifting our country’s heroes. In addition, RMHC branding will be showcased on video boards, and a 15-second public service announcement will be shared in the stadium, raising awareness for this vital cause.

DIRECTV on ‘Military Makeover’

On December 13, the episode of Military Makeover will spotlight the Jones family, where DIRECTV provides essential support to Marine veteran Kevin Jones and his family. This heartfelt segment showcases their inspiring journey and highlights the spirit of hope and giving during the holiday season. Don’t miss the uplifting transformation. Read more about the episode.

Join DIRECTV in Making a Difference

DIRECTV believes every act of kindness, no matter how small, can create a ripple effect of positive change. This holiday season is not just about celebration—it’s an opportunity to actively engage with communities to ensure that every child and family experiences the joy and warmth of the holidays.

As the year comes to a close, everyone is invited to join in the efforts to give back. Whether through participating in toy drives, volunteering time, or simply spreading the word, every contribution counts.