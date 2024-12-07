DIRECTV & The Jones Family Featured on Military Makeover

As the holiday season approaches, there’s no better time to share stories of hope and resilience, and Military Makeover with Montel Williams is back to do just that. This inspiring series, airing on Lifetime, offers a heartfelt helping hand to military families, showcasing the challenges they face and the transformations that can change their lives.

Mark your calendars for the exciting new episodes airing on December 13, featuring DIRECTV, with a special revisit during the finale on December 20. You won’t want to miss this uplifting show.

How to Watch ‘Military Makeover’ on DIRECTV

The six-part mini-series, Military Makeover, to see stories of courage and compassion. Don’t miss the episode airing on Dec. 13, featuring DIRECTV giving back to the Jones family.

Watch Lifetime on Ch. 252 on DIRECTV.

Meet the Jones Family

In the featured episode, we’ll meet the remarkable Jones family. Kevin Jones, a dedicated Marine veteran, enlisted in February 1988 and served his country for an impressive 12 years. Holding key roles in Administration and Payroll, he achieved the rank of E5 Sergeant and was deployed in Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Kevin’s exemplary service didn’t just earn him military accolades—including the Combat Action Ribbon and the Southwest Asia Service Medal—but also a legacy as a champion athlete, representing the Marine boxing team and bringing home trophies from various competitions.

Now based in Duncanville, Texas, Kevin and his wife, Francesa, have been married for 26 years and are proud parents to their daughter, Kelsey. Kevin’s journey doesn’t end with military service; he is also an accomplished author, having published two books that reflect his experiences and insights.

See DIRECTV on Military Makeover on Dec. 13

This isn’t the first time DIRECTV has worked with Military Makeover. In 2022, DIRECTV sponsored the Stupar family and gifted them with DIRECTV service.

The Jones family’s journey promises to be touching and transformative, embodying the spirit of gratitude and giving this holiday season. Don’t forget to tune in on December 13 to see DIRECTV in action and catch the heartwarming revisit during the December 20 Military Makeover finale.

