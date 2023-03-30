DIRECTV the nation’s leader in satellite television since its inception in 1994 and Nickelytics a venture-backed B2B AdTech startup that allows brands to execute hyperlocal out-of-home advertising campaigns, today announced the deployment of a pilot OOH campaign carried out strictly by delivery robots.

The two companies have chosen Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous delivery company, to expand DIRECTV’s outdoor advertising to the innovative, new format.

Starting today and continuing for four weeks in the Greater Los Angeles area, DIRECTV ads will be wrapped around Serve delivery robots in a new, eco-friendly campaign designed to increase brand awareness.

The campaign will focus on DIRECTV’s coverage carriage leadership in local and regional baseball games and coincides with Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.

This deployment is part of a larger partnership between Serve Robotics and Nickelytics to offer advertisers the opportunity to appear on attention-grabbing sidewalk robots as they complete food deliveries in high-visibility areas.

“DIRECTV is always seeking creative and innovative ways to share our sports leadership with existing and potential new customers in the places where they live and work,” said Devin Merrill, Senior Vice President Marketing, DIRECTV. “As a former Angeleno myself, who has since moved to Texas, I look forward to the possibility of seeing robots in my neighborhood and in the DFW Metroplex soon.”

“Partnering with an established brand like DIRECTV is always exciting, and we believe that Serve’s autonomous delivery robots are creating a defining moment in out-of-home advertising,” said Judah Longgrear, Co-founder and CEO of Nickelytics.

“As our sidewalk robots travel around Los Angeles, we’re thrilled to work with DIRECTV and Nickelytics to introduce their brand to local onlookers in a memorable, eye-catching way,” said Prahar Shah, Chief Revenue Officer at Serve Robotics.

To learn more about how Nickelytics and Serve Robotics are driving advertising forward sustainably, please visit nickelytics.com/autonomous-delivery-robots.

Meet the DIRECTV Robots

These sidewalk delivery robots will be rolling autonomously through many Los Angeles neighborhoods bringing food and goods to residents and guests, greeting them with fun DIRECTV branding.

Beyond the DIRECTV-branded wraps, each robot will also include a QR code encouraging consumers to scan to learn more about DIRECTV’s offerings.

Where to Find Them

The DIRECTV delivery robots can be found in several neighborhoods in greater Los Angeles, including Westwood, Hollywood, Koreatown and Downtown LA.

About Nickelytics

Nickelytics, a Techstars backed startup, is a platform that makes launching hyper-local out-of-home advertising as simple as posting online ads. Nickelytics brings together the physical presence of outdoor advertising with the power of digital technology for unbeatable results. Nickelytics leverages out-of-home advertisements through premium mobile assets, such as gig economy vehicles, autonomous delivery robots, e-scooters and electric vehicle charging networks to help marketers reach customers regardless of location. Mobility asset owners also receive another stream of revenue by partnering with marketers. With the help of Nickelytics’ analytics, companies can better comprehend their return on ad spend thanks to Nickelytics’ sophisticated attribution and digital retargeting capabilities. For more information, visit www.nickelytics.com.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics is shaping the future of sustainable, self-driving delivery. The company designs, develops and operates zero-emissions rovers that serve people in public spaces, starting with food delivery. Founded in 2017 as the robotics division of Postmates, Serve set out to build a robotic delivery experience that delights customers, improves reliability for merchants, and reduces vehicle emissions to zero. Five years later, the company’s self-driving rovers have successfully completed tens of thousands of contactless deliveries in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Spun off as an independent company in February 2021, Serve is backed by Uber and other world-class investors. Serve has several established commercial partnerships and continues to expand its partner platform. Find out more at www.serverobotics.com, follow us on social media via Twitter and Instagram, or apply to join our team on LinkedIn.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."