Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) and DIRECTV today announced a multi-year renewal of FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus, and retransmission consent for each of the local FOX Television Stations across DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse.

Those local FOX owned-and-operated TV stations include broadcast duopolies in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Houston, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Seattle-Tacoma, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne; as well as single FOX stations serving Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Detroit, Milwaukee, Austin, and Gainesville.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

