Denzel Washington: A Cinematic Legend

Multi award-winning actor, director and producer Denzel Washington has graced our screens for over four decades and there’s no doubt that he is a true GOAT. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering his work, there’s no shortage of great content. We’ve picked a few of our favorites, so press play on one of these flicks and let him transform you to another world.

‘Man on Fire’

In the depths of Mexico City, Denzel portrays the tormented John Creasy, a former CIA operative drowning in remorse and alcohol, who finds a chance at redemption when he begrudgingly becomes the bodyguard for the spirited 9-year old Pita Ramos (a young Dakota Fanning). However when Pita is kidnapped, Creasy is fueled with guilt and rage and will stop at nothing to exact his revenge and find her. Denzel is riveting as Creasy and despite the devastation he leaves in his wake, you cannot help but root for him, both in saving Pita and redeeming himself.

‘Fences’

Originally a pulitzer-award winning Broadway play opened by Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, the pair revived their roles as Troy and Rose Maxson to bring this heart wrenching and complex exploration of race, family, and unfulfilled dreams to our screens. Set in 1950s Pittsburg, Troy struggles against the barriers of systemic racism, while finding himself both the provider and the antagonist within his home. To secure a better future for his family, Troy must confront his failed ambitions and tear down the metaphorical fences he has built. Not only is Denzel compelling as the dangerously charismatic Troy, but he also produced and directed this Academy Award winning film.

‘The Magnificent Seven’

Denzel really can play anyone, and in this Western remake he goes back in time once again, only now he’s donning a thick mustache, heeled boots and a cowboy hat as he joins a group of misfits and outlaws to protect a small town in the wild west from an evil industrialist. Brought together by a vengeful widow, the mercenaries prepare for a violent showdown, but as things escalate they realize they’re fighting for more than just money. Stylistic, action packed and full of epic fight scenes and impressive stunts, you’re guaranteed to have a good time with this one.

‘American Gangster’

In this biographical crime film directed by Ridley Scott, Denzel morphs into the role of Frank Lucas, an underdog in 1970s Harlem who uses his ingenuity to undermine the notorious mafia families of the time and rise to become one of the inner city’s most powerful gangsters. In a gripping game of cat and mouse, he encounters Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe), a relentless and honest detective, who is determined to bring Lucas and his ruthless empire down. Denzel will have you on the edge of your seat in this gritty and thought-provoking tale of crime, ambition, and justice.

Shameless Promotion

Turns out former linebacker Larry English is also a major Denzel stan. We had Larry stop by our DIRECTV Studio and chat about his favorite TV shows and movies. Find out what he loves so much about Denzel and what other movies he recommends below.