DIRECTV Working with Cox Media to Reach a New Agreement

DIRECTV is working with Cox Media Group, the owner of 12 local broadcast stations spanning nine metro areas, to reach a new agreement before our expiration on February 2 that will align the value and quality customers receive with the price they pay. Our request to Cox Media Group is simple, don’t force your viewers who are our customers, to pay an unwarranted rate increase for ‘free’ news, sports and entertainment that is widely available on local station websites, through an over-the-air digital antenna and direct-to-consumer streaming platforms.

