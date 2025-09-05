Boxing legends Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford square up for one of the most anticipated matchups of the year. For the first time ever, two of the most dominant fighters of their era will meet head-to-head in the ring at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With pound-for-pound rankings and the unified super middleweight championship on the line, this fight has historic implications.

Find out how to watch it all go down live on Saturday, Sept. 13.

How Can I Watch Canelo vs. Crawford?

Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford will face off on Sept. 13, with fans able to catch the live event on Netflix at no additional charge, as it comes with all subscriptions. Major boxing events often require a pay-per-view fee of around $80. However, Netflix subscribers can enjoy a prime viewing experience without any extra expense.

The main event coverage starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with preliminary coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Tale of the Tape

This isn’t just another boxing match — it’s a historic collision between two generational talents at the peak of their powers. It’s also one of the more unique challenges in boxing history with Terence “Bud” Crawford moving up from light middleweight to Canelo Álvarez’s super middleweight class.

Canelo Álvarez: The Super Middleweight King

Record : 63-2-2 (39 KOs)

: 63-2-2 (39 KOs) Titles : Undisputed super middleweight champion (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF)

: Undisputed super middleweight champion (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF) Experience : Four-weight world champion

: Four-weight world champion Strengths: Devastating power, excellent head movement, brutal body work

Canelo Álvarez enters as the undisputed 168-pound champion for the second time after his victory over William Scull in May. His combination of size, power and ring intelligence makes him one of the most complete fighters in the sport.

Terence Crawford: The Undefeated Technician

Record : 41-0 (31 KOs)

: 41-0 (31 KOs) Last Fight : Defeated Israil Madrimov for WBO junior middleweight title

: Defeated Israil Madrimov for WBO junior middleweight title Credentials : Undisputed champion at junior welterweight and welterweight

: Undisputed champion at junior welterweight and welterweight Historic Opportunity: Could become first male boxer to be undisputed in three weight classes

Crawford brings an unblemished professional record and unmatched technical skills to the ring. The number one light middleweight fighter in the world will move up two weight classes to face Canelo, representing one of the boldest challenges in modern boxing history.

Fight Card: A Night of Championship Boxing

The Netflix event features a stacked card of elite matchups, as laid out below:

Main Card

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford – Undisputed super middleweight title

– Undisputed super middleweight title Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. – Super welterweight co-main event

– Super welterweight co-main event Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez – Super middleweight

– Super middleweight Mohammed Alakel vs. John Ornelas – Junior lightweight

Preliminary Card

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams (Middleweight)

Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin (Heavyweight)

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Javier Martinez (Super featherweight)

Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo (Super lightweight)

Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana (Light heavyweight)

Marco Verde vs. Marcos Osorio Betancourt (Super middleweight)

Expert Predictions: Who Wins Canelo vs Crawford?

Boxing insiders are split on the highly anticipated matchup:

Team Crawford: Former world champion Amir Khan believes Crawford’s technical superiority will prevail, noting how well “Bud” carries additional weight without losing his signature skills.

Team Canelo: Other analysts point to the Mexican star’s proven power at the 168-pound weight class and his experience against elite competition at super middleweight.

The size difference remains the key storyline — can Crawford’s pound-for-pound brilliance overcome Canelo’s natural advantages at super middleweight? There’s only one way to find out.

Why This Fight Changes Boxing Forever

The Canelo vs Crawford Netflix partnership represents a seismic shift in how major sporting events reach audiences. By eliminating the pay-per-view barrier, this fight could attract the largest boxing audience in years, introducing new fans to the sport while rewarding existing subscribers with premium content. For steadfast boxing fans, it’s a dream matchup between two modern greats.

The Bottom Line

Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford are poised to deliver one of the most significant boxing matches of the decade. Crawford’s opportunity to challenge at a new weight class and Canelo’s chance to further cement his legacy creates historic stakes for a classic fight night in Las Vegas.

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch Canelo vs. Crawford? The super middleweight bout between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford can be viewed live on Netflix for all subscribers on September 13, 2025.

