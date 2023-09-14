Boy Mom’s Unite: Movies about Mothers and Sons

Are you a boy mom and struggling to connect with your son? Whether it’s the terrible twos or the dreaded teenage years, we know how trying and exhausting it can be, one minute they look at you with love and adoration and the next with utter disdain. Well, don’t take it personally. Stay strong, stay positive and lead with love. Treat yourself to a movie night with your progeny and put on one of these poignant and heartfelt films that showcase a mother’s endless love and dedication, no matter how unconventional.

‘BOYHOOD’

Filmed over a 12-year period, Boyhood is a groundbreaking Academy Award winning film that chronicles the life of Mason, Jr. (Ellar Coltrane) from childhood to early adulthood, offering an intimate and distinctive lens into his personal growth throughout the most transformative years. At the heart of this remarkable journey is a mother-son relationship that, while rocky at times, is ultimately strengthened through adversity. Through life’s highs and lows and the unpredictable trajectory of their journey, the relationship between Mason and his mother Olivia (Patricia Arquette) proves to be a key component in shaping the identity and sense of self for them both. Prepare to have your heart strings tugged as this raw, nostalgic independent film explores the ever changing parent-child dynamic and transition into adulthood. Watch Boyhood on DIRECTV.

‘JOJO RABBIT’

Jojo Rabbit is a unique, side-splitting and heart wrenching satire that follows the story of Jojo, an eager and indoctrinated 10 year old boy in Nazi Germany who joins the junior section of the Hilter Youth. Too young to process the reality of the war, Jojo creates an imaginary friend who manifests as a quirky, misguided version of Adolf Hitler, who is portrayed hilariously by the film’s writer and director Taika Watiti. But Jojo’s world as he knows it comes tumbling down when he discovers his mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. With compassion and resilience, Rosie becomes a source of strength and guidance for Jojo, as she challenges his point of view with her unwavering humanity and persistence, showcasing a mother’s love in the most dire of circumstances. As the war’s realities encroach upon their lives, this Academy Award winning film delicately shifts between satirical comedy and heart wrenching drama, so grab a box of tissues for this one, you’ll need it. Watch JoJo Rabbit on DIRECTV.

‘ROOM’

Not for the faint of heart, Room is a thrilling, emotionally charged drama that revolves around the extraordinary bond between Ma (Brie Larson) and her young son, Jack (Jacob Tremblay) who have been held captive in a small room for years. As they navigate the confines of their traumatic captivity, their relationship evolves into a source of unwavering strength and support. Larson gives an Academy Award winning performance as Ma, who’s determination to create a sense of normalcy and safety for Jack amidst their harrowing circumstances outweighs her own trauma. When they finally escape, their journey to adapt to the outside world forms a poignant exploration of the transformative power of maternal love, as they strive to heal from their past while holding onto the extraordinary connection that sustained them in the darkest of times. Once again, grab a box of tissues for this one, as it’s a guaranteed tear jerker. Watch Room on DIRECTV.

’20th CENTURY WOMAN’

It takes a village to raise a child and single mother Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening) takes that to heart as she enlists the help of others to take care of her teenage son Jamie (Luca Jade Zumann) as he transitions into adulthood. With the unconventional help of Abbie (Greta Gerwig), a 24-year old punk rock-loving photographer and Jamie’s best friend and high school crush Julie (Elle Fanning), Dorothea is able to navigate the challenges of raising Jamie in a world that is rapidly changing. Set in the late 70s in Southern California, this semi-autobiographical Academy Award nominated film is witty, intimate and heartfelt, showing even amongst the adversities and the complexities of life, one can find a sense of love, belonging and connection. Watch 20th Century Woman on DIRECTV.

‘TRIPLE THREAT’

Mother and son duo, former WNBA player and college basketball coach Niele Ivey and NBA player Jaden Ivey stopped by the DIRECTV Studio for a game of Triple Threat, showcasing a little healthy family competition and how apparent Jaden’s athleticism comes from his mother. Even being out of the pro game, Niele proves she’s tough competition for Jaden and he realizes the chances of him coming in second place are real. See who wins the title of Triple Threat, mother or son.