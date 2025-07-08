Swinging for Support: DIRECTV and Bob Woodruff Foundation Join Forces at Veterans Golf Classic

On June 23, the Bob Woodruff Foundation‘s Veterans Golf Classic in Nashville marked the exciting launch of DIRECTV’s year-round partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF). The event proudly raised an impressive $175,000, which will directly benefit programs and services aimed at supporting veterans, service members, and their families. Initiatives include vital efforts in mental health, employment, housing, legal aid, and access to essential needs like food.
A Closer Look at the Partnership
The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) stands as a leading non-profit organization committed to uplifting veterans, service members, and their families. DIRECTV’s collaboration signifies a strong alliance with the military and veteran community, tapping into the BWF’s extensive Got Your 6 Network of local organizations that deliver crucial local support across the country. The foundation focuses on fostering community and social connections among veterans, ensuring they’re never left behind.
Highlights from the Event
Spirits were soaring, literally, as the Patriot Parachute Team made a stunning entrance with a parachute drop onto the golf course. A total of 88 golfers tee’d off, each team partnered with a celebrity, bringing the participant count to an impressive 110. DIRECTV had two foursomes on the course, one led by Tim Rausch from Ad Sales and the other by Hamlin Wade with External Affairs. While DIRECTV didn’t manage to snag a trophy this time around, the camaraderie and goodwill made for an unforgettable day, setting a solid foundation for what promises to be a long and fruitful philanthropic partnership.
Celebrity Golfers
Who doesn’t love a little star power? Take a look at the celebrity names that were generous enough to join DIRECTV and the Bob Woodruff Foundation on the green:
- Vince Gill
- Mike Dunleavy Sr.
- Danny Briggs
- Rudy Gatlin
- Don Ellis Gatlin
- Joe Elvis
- Zach Swon
- Colton Swon
- Justin Biltonen
- John Dwyer
- Neil Orne
- Rudy Kalis
- Charles Davis
- Pete Sallis
- Henry Cho
- Chris Sanders
- Rob Crosby
- George Teren
- Bob Mueller
- Brian White
- Bob and Dave Woodruff
All in all, it was a hole-in-one for charity!
