Swinging for Support: DIRECTV and Bob Woodruff Foundation Join Forces at Veterans Golf Classic

On June 23, the Bob Woodruff Foundation‘s Veterans Golf Classic in Nashville marked the exciting launch of DIRECTV’s year-round partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF). The event proudly raised an impressive $175,000, which will directly benefit programs and services aimed at supporting veterans, service members, and their families. Initiatives include vital efforts in mental health, employment, housing, legal aid, and access to essential needs like food.

A Closer Look at the Partnership

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) stands as a leading non-profit organization committed to uplifting veterans, service members, and their families. DIRECTV’s collaboration signifies a strong alliance with the military and veteran community, tapping into the BWF’s extensive Got Your 6 Network of local organizations that deliver crucial local support across the country. The foundation focuses on fostering community and social connections among veterans, ensuring they’re never left behind.

Highlights from the Event

Spirits were soaring, literally, as the Patriot Parachute Team made a stunning entrance with a parachute drop onto the golf course. A total of 88 golfers tee’d off, each team partnered with a celebrity, bringing the participant count to an impressive 110. DIRECTV had two foursomes on the course, one led by Tim Rausch from Ad Sales and the other by Hamlin Wade with External Affairs. While DIRECTV didn’t manage to snag a trophy this time around, the camaraderie and goodwill made for an unforgettable day, setting a solid foundation for what promises to be a long and fruitful philanthropic partnership.

Celebrity Golfers

Who doesn’t love a little star power? Take a look at the celebrity names that were generous enough to join DIRECTV and the Bob Woodruff Foundation on the green:

Vince Gill

Mike Dunleavy Sr.

Danny Briggs

Rudy Gatlin

Don Ellis Gatlin

Joe Elvis

Zach Swon

Colton Swon

Justin Biltonen

John Dwyer

Neil Orne

Rudy Kalis

Charles Davis

Pete Sallis

Henry Cho

Chris Sanders

Rob Crosby

George Teren

Bob Mueller

Brian White

Bob and Dave Woodruff

All in all, it was a hole-in-one for charity!

