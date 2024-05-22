2024 US Women’s Open: What to Know & How to Watch

The world’s best female golfers will be getting back into the swing of things in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on May 30 as the 2024 US Women’s Open tees off at the Lancaster Country Club.

Here’s our guide to catching all of the action on the fairway and the greens.

What is the US Women’s Open?

The US Women’s Open is the oldest of the tournaments hosted by the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the oldest of the LPGA’s five majors. The event’s purse is set around $10 million, and it’s considered one of the most prestigious women’s golf events in the world.

When is the US Women’s Open?

This year’s tournament will be held from May 30 to June 2 at the Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

How to Watch the US Women’s Open & Schedule

You can watch the US Women’s Open on NBC (Check your local listings here) and USA Network, (Channel 242). Or, stream it on DIRECTV or Peacock.

Here’s the full broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

Thursday, May 30

Peacock: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

USA: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Peacock: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

USA: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Peacock: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

NBC: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Peacock: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

USA: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

How Do Golfers Qualify for the US Women’s Open?

To compete in the US Women’s Open, golfers must have an up-to-date Handicap Index of 2.4. A player’s Handicap Index is a metric that provides a measure of a player’s relative skill, allowing players of different abilities to play with each other. The lower your index number, the better. Competitors can qualify at one of 23 different sites around the world.

Some players, including those who have won previous US Women’s Open tournaments and a variety of other major tournaments or tour events worldwide. Exemptions include players who are:

One of the 10 U.S. Women’s Open champions

A top-10 finisher in the previous U.S. Women’s Open

The reigning U.S. Senior Women’s Open champion

The reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champion

The reigning U.S. Girls’ Junior champion, U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur champion, U.S. Women’s Amateur runner-up

One of the last 5 champions of the Chevron Championship/ANA Inspiration

One of the last 5 champions of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

One of the last 5 champions of the Evian Championship

One of the last 5 champions of the AIG Women’s British Open

Among the top 30-point leaders from the previous season’s LPGA Race to the CME Globe Final Points

Have won LPGA Tour-sanctioned events since the conclusion of the previous U.S. Women’s Open

The reigning Augusta National Women’s Amateur Champion

The reigning Women’s Amateur Champion

The current top-ranked women’s amateur player

Among the top 10-point leaders in the current season’s Race to the CME Globe through the close of entries.

Among the top 75 players in the Rolex Rankings through the close of entries

An Olympic Gold Medalist within 12 months of the Games

Within the top 75 players in the Rolex Rankings through the close of qualifiers

Are the top not-already-exempt player from the China LPGA Tour Order of Merit through close of entries

Selected at the discretion of the USGA for an exemption.

There is no age limit to who can qualify. Players have participated at as young as 11 or 12 years old.

