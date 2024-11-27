DIRECTV Deals for Black Friday and Beyond

As the holiday shopping season kicks off with Black Friday, now is the perfect time to take advantage of unbeatable deals and promotions that will enhance your entertainment experience. This year, you’ll find an array of enticing offers for new customers as well as loyal subscribers providing exceptional value across various packages. Whether you’re looking to enjoy premium channels, beloved movies or significant savings on your monthly bills, these Black Friday deals present a fantastic opportunity to elevate your entertainment experience just in time for the holidays.

Explore the following offers and make the most of this festive season’s entertainment options.

Holiday Movie Experience

Runs through Jan. 6, 2025

This holiday season, DIRECTV is offering exciting deals for new customers, providing up to $625 in value. Explore the packages and deals below to find the one that works for you.

BRONZE

Enjoy up to $400 in value, including $10 off for 24 months and three months of Premium Networks for free.

Shop CHOICE Package

$400 in value: (i)$240 via bill credit each mo. for 24 mos. and (ii) 3 mos. of Premium Networks on us ($176.85 value). Must opt-in. After 3 mos., auto-renews at then current rates, unless cancelled.

SILVER

Valued at up to $520, it includes everything in Bronze plus three months of Movies Extra Pack and a $100 Reward Card.

Shop CHOICE Package + Silver

Shop ULTIMATE Package + Silver

$520 in value: (i) $240 via bill credit each mo. for 24 mos.+ (ii) 3 months of Movies Extra Pack ($14.97 value) + (iii) $100 Visa Reward Card. Redemption req’d.; and (iv) 3 mos. of Premium on us ($176.85 value). Must opt-in. After 3 mos., auto-renews at then current rates, unless cancelled.

GOLD

The most comprehensive option at up to $625, which adds three months of Lifetime Movie Club and an additional $100 Reward Card to the Silver benefits.

Shop CHOICE Package + Gold

Shop ULTIMATE Package + Gold

$625 in value: (i) $240 via bill credit each mo. for 24 mos.+ (ii) 3 months of Movies Extra Pack ($14.97 value) + (iii) $200 Visa Reward Card. Redemption req’d.; and (iv) 3 mos. of Premium on us ($176.85 value). Must opt-in. After 3 mos., auto-renews at then current rates, unless cancelled. Runs 11/1/24 – 1/6/2025

DIRECTV PERKS Million Dollar Blitz

Runs Through Dec. 31

DIRECTV PERKS is offering a chance to win $1,000,000 in DIRECTV Visa® Reward Cards until the end of the year. With monthly drawings, DIRECTV customers have the opportunity to win anywhere from $50 to $500!

Get the details here.

DIRECTV PERKS Grand Canyon Sweepstakes

Runs Through Dec. 31

DIRECTV PERKS partnered with INSP (Ch. 364) to send one winner and a guest to the Grand Canyon! The all-inclusive trip will include flight, hotel and a vintage-inspired train ride into the park.

Find out more and enter now.

Thanksgiving Free Preview

Runs Through Dec. 1

This Thanksgiving season brings plenty to be thankful for, especially in the realm of premium entertainment! To enhance your festivities, check out our Annual Thanksgiving Free Preview Event from November 27 to December 1.

Expore acclaimed series such as Lioness available on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Outlander on STARZ and so much more. Plus, enjoy a vast selection of Hollywood favorites on MGM+ and Cinemax.

Thanksgiving Day Watch Guide

What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? In addition to family and friends, we’re especially excited about the variety of events being broadcast on TV during the holiday. Whether you’re looking forward to cheering for your team in one of the three NFL games or enjoying the spectacular floats and enormous balloons parading through the streets of NYC, we have all the details you need to catch the live action with your loved ones.

Explore the full watch guide to keep the whole gang entertained.

Holiday Watch Guide

As the holiday season approaches, there’s no better time to discover the best Christmas movies that bring joy and evoke nostalgia. There’s a film to suit everyone’s taste, from the hilarious antics in Elf to the heartwarming journey in A Christmas Story.

Dive into the full Christmas and holiday movie list worth enjoying throughout the holiday season.

Don’t miss out on these Black Friday deals and beyond. Visit our site now to explore all the exciting deals and elevate your entertainment experience this holiday season.

