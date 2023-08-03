The Game Changers: Best Video Game Movies To Watch Right Now

Have you just finished your latest gaming adventure but aren’t ready to let go of the fantastical world you’ve been immersed in? Maybe you’re looking for a way to get your significant other or bestie to game with you and need to show them what all the fuss is about. From the nostalgia of seeing beloved characters in a new medium to the excitement of witnessing epic action sequences, we have the perfect recommendations of interactive storytelling and cinematic spectacle that makes these adaptations a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike.

‘TOMB RAIDER’

In this adventure-packed action film, Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander steps into the iconic role of Lara Croft (previously played by Angelia Jolie), a fiercely independent and determined woman, who embarks on a thrilling adventure to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance. Lara journeys to a remote island, where she uncovers a sinister organization’s nefarious plans and the supernatural powers they seek to exploit. Along her perilous journey, she must confront both ruthless mercenaries and her own limitations, to transform into the legendary Tomb Raider she is destined to become. Vikander brings a fresh and captivating energy to the iconic character, showcasing her vulnerability, strength, and determination. Tomb Raider combines heart-pounding action, breathtaking visuals and a captivating storyline to deliver an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience. Watch Tomb Raider on DIRECTV.

‘ASSASSIN’S CREED’

In the captivating movie Assassin’s Creed, viewers are transported into a mesmerizing world where past and present collide as Callum Lynch, played by Michael Fassbender, delves into his ancestral lineage and embarks on a thrilling journey as an Assassin using state-of-the-art technology that allows him to relive the memories of his ancestor during the Spanish Inquisition. Callum must navigate his loyalties and embrace his identity as an Assassin to confront the powerful forces that control him. Assassin’s Creed blends spectacular parkour sequences, intense action and a profound exploration of the struggle between freedom and control. With a talented ensemble cast, the film delivers an enthralling cinematic experience for both fans of the video game series and newcomers alike. Watch Assassin’s Creed on DIRECTV.

We live in a golden age of video game adaptations – See why.

‘SONIC THE HEDGEHOG’

In this jam-packed adventure film, we follow the extraordinary journey of Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz), the world’s fastest blue hedgehog. Sonic finds himself on Earth, trying to escape the pursuit of the diabolical Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who wants to harness Sonic’s incredible powers for his own evil plans. Teaming up with his newfound human friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), Sonic embarks on a race against time to retrieve his rings, restore his power and stop Dr. Robotnik from unleashing chaos upon the world. Packed with humor, heart, and electrifying speed, watch how Sonic the Hedgehog brings the beloved video game character to life in a visually stunning and family-friendly adventure that delights audiences of all ages. Watch Sonic the Hedgehog on DIRECTV.

‘THE LAST OF US’

In a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly fungal infection, The Last of Us is an intense television series that follows the journey of Joel and Ellie. Joel, a hardened survivor, is tasked with escorting Ellie, a young girl immune to the infection, across a dangerous and desolate landscape to a group known as the Fireflies. As they navigate through hostile territories, encountering both infected creatures and ruthless human adversaries, their bond grows stronger. The series delves into themes of survival, sacrifice, and the depths of human nature, ultimately questioning what it truly means to be alive in a world on the brink of collapse. YouTuber and Twitch streamer YourFriendKyle visited the DIRECTV Studio and shared why he can’t wait for the second season.

Watch these great video game movies and more when you have DIRECTV. Get your subscription today.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."