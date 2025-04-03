The 25 Best ‘Seinfeld’ Episodes, Ranked

Perhaps no TV show is more emblematic of the 1990s than Jerry Seinfeld’s enduring and eponymous sitcom, Seinfeld. With a nine-season run from 1989 until 1998, Seinfeld gave us some of television’s most memorable moments and hilarious lines, many of which have become common nomenclature in the mainstream.

Since Seinfeld, its leading actors have gone on to other projects, but this iconic sitcom and its gang of dysfunctional friends — Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) and Elaine Benes (Julia Louis Dreyfus) navigating everyday life in New York City will always be the work they are best known for.

Looking to relive your favorite Seinfeld episodes, or exploring the groundbreaking series for the first time? Here’s our guide to the best Seinfeld episodes of all time.

Ranking The Best & Funniest ‘Seinfeld’ Episodes

Without further ado, here’s our ranking of the most iconic and most hilarious episodes of Seinfeld.

1. ‘The Contest’ (Season 4, Episode 11)

The Contest is widely regarded as one of the best TV show episodes of the 1990s and one of the most iconic the entire series. After George’s mother catches him performing a very personal act, falls over and injures herself, he pledges never to engage in that activity again. Jerry, Elaine and Kramer join him in making a bet to see who can abstain from that particular intimate activity the longest.

The episode’s true genius is in its masterful use of innuendo to avoid directly stating what the contest is about, which allowed it to air on network television despite its controversial subject matter. The effort landed it a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing.

2. ‘The Soup Nazi’ (Season 7, Episode 6)

This episode generated one of the most iconic catchphrases of the 90s: “No soup for you! One year!”

Jerry and the gang become obsessed with a local soup stand run by a temperamental chef (played by Larry Thomas) known as the “Soup Nazi.” The chef’s strict ordering rules lead the gang to clash with him, resulting in their banishment from the restaurant.

The Soup Nazi cemented Thomas’ legacy as one of the most famous guest actors in the show’s history and set off a pop culture phenomenon. The Soup Nazi character is based on a real New York soup vendor and is the perfect example of Seinfeld’s ability to elevate a small, everyday New York situation into an enduring comedic moment.

3. ‘The Marine Biologist‘ (Season 5, Episode 14)

In an attempt to impress a former college crush, George claims that he’s since become a marine biologist, but the lie spirals hilariously out of control when he’s called upon to save a beached whale. Soon, Jerry, Elaine and Kramer all find themselves entangled in George’s web of deceit. The final scene—George recounting the dramatic whale rescue—has become one of the most iconic moments in Seinfeld history.

4. ‘The Opposite‘ (Season 5, Episode 22)

Realizing that everything he’s ever done has ended in failure, George decides to do the exact opposite of what he’d normally do in every situation. Suddenly, his life improves dramatically, and he lands his dream job with the New York Yankees. Meanwhile, Elaine, who has always been successful, sees her fortunes take a nosedive, mirroring George’s rise and Jerry discovers his life remains exactly the same, no matter what he does.

This clever reversal of roles showcases Seinfeld’s innovative approach to sitcom structure. “The Opposite” is often cited as one of the smartest and funniest episodes the show ever produced.

5. ‘The Puffy Shirt’ (Season 5, Episode 2)

Few props have become more famous than the “puffy” shirt Jerry wears in this iconic episode, which is now on display in the Smithsonian Institution.

Jerry begrudgingly agrees to wear a frilled shirt designed by Kramer’s girlfriend during an appearance on national television after the two have misunderstanding, and he becomes the laughingstock of morning television. Jerry’s growing discomfort with the shirt leads to a classic on-air meltdown.

6. ‘The Outing‘ (Season 4, Episode 17)

Some would say that “No soup for you!” is Seinfeld‘s single most famous line. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but this episode delivered one of the most-quoted phrases in the show’s history.

When a rumor spreads that Jerry and George are a couple, the pair repeatedly attempts to clarify the nature their relationship while constantly affirming “Not that there’s anything wrong with that.” All the while, Kramer unwittingly fuels the rumor, further complicating the situation.

What makes this episode so enduring is its clever approach to exploring a sensitive topic during a time when few sitcoms were willing to do so.

7. ‘The Parking Garage‘ (Season 3, Episode 6)

The episode is a masterclass in real-time storytelling, using a single location to explore escalating absurdity. The whole story takes entirely in a parking garage, where the gang has lost track of their car. Each character faces individual trials: Jerry can’t find a bathroom, George worries about getting home to his parents, Elaine struggles to keep a goldfish alive and Kramer hauls the new air conditioning unit they bought around endlessly.

The entire episode was filmed on a studio soundstage due to budget constraints, but it still managed to capture the disorienting feel of an actual parking garage. The situation is relatable, simple and perfectly suited to the show’s “about nothing” ethos.

8. ‘The Boyfriend/The New Boyfriend’ (Season 3, Episodes 17–18)

Former New York Mets star Keith Hernandez guest stars in this two-parter, and his newfound friendship with Jerry rubs Elaine and George the wrong way.

Combining baseball nostalgia, relationship dynamics and absurd humor, The Boyfriend stands as one of Seinfeld’s most ambitious episodes. Hernandez’s guest role is surprisingly strong, adding authenticity and humor, and it’s an early example of the show’s willingness to blend reality with fiction.

The episodes also cleverly parody Oliver Stone’s JFK in a mock-investigation of a “spitting incident” involving Hernandez, Kramer and Newman. This is also the first episode to feature George’s fake latex company, Vandelay Industries.

9. ‘The Chinese Restaurant‘ (Season 2, Episode 11)

In one of the show’s earliest experiments with real-time structure, Jerry, George and Elaine wait endlessly for a table at a crowded Chinese restaurant — a situation almost everyone can relate to.

The entire episode takes place in one setting with no scene changes. Initially rejected by NBC for being “about nothing,” it later became a fan favorite for its simplicity and relatability. The episode’s pacing and observational humor laid the foundation for the “about nothing” theme that Seinfeld would become famous for.

It is also one of a handful of episodes where Kramer does not make an appearance.

10. ‘The Little Kicks‘ (Season 8, Episode 4)

Elaine’s reputation takes a nosedive after she’s caught dancing badly at an office party, sending George’s social standing through the roof. Meanwhile, Jerry accidentally turns a good girl into a bad influence, and Kramer and Newman get involved in bootlegging movies.

Elaine’s awkward dance moves, dubbed “full body dry heave set to music,” became instantly iconic and widely imitated. The episode balances multiple storylines while exploring reputation, attraction and unintended consequences. Julia Louis-Dreyfus delivers one of the best physical comedy performances of her career.

11. ‘The Bizarro Jerry‘ (Season 8, Episode 3)

Elaine starts dating a man who is Jerry’s exact opposite—kind, responsible and polite—leading her into a “Bizarro World” version of her friend group.

The episode cleverly plays with comic book logic, especially through Kramer’s Superman/Bizarro references, and explores what life might look like if the main characters were not completely dysfunctional.

This episode uses mirrored storylines to underscore how chaotic and self-centered the main characters have become over time, and it’s a fan-favorite for its sharp writing and surreal tone. The episode is widely considered to be one of the series’ most creative, and “Bizarro World” also entered pop culture’s dictionary.

12. ‘The Merv Griffin Show‘ (Season 9, Episode 6)

When Kramer discovers discarded set pieces of The Merv Griffin Show in a dumpster, he rebuilds it in his apartment and pretends to host his own talk show. Meanwhile, Jerry dates a woman with a toy collection he can only play with when she’s asleep, leading to a bizarre sequence involving turkey and wine, and George accidentally kills squirrels and pigeons, forcing him into war with the city animals.

The storylines are totally absurd and completely unrelated, but they still work in this episode. Each, especially Kramer’s unnerving transformation into fantasy talk show host, is hilarious in its own way. This episode exemplifies the surreal tone of the show’s final season.

13. ‘The Library‘ (Season 3, Episode 5)

Seinfeld‘s most well-known skewering of bureaucracy comes in the form of The Library, one of Season 3’s most beloved episodes.

Jerry receives a notice for an overdue book from 1971, leading him to confront a terrifying library cop named Lt. Joe Bookman. Elaine deals with a flirtatious library executive who is abusing his power. The real star of the episode is Bookman, whose rapid-fire monologue about public libraries is one of the show’s most memorable guest appearances.

The Library proves Seinfeld can make comedy out of even the most routine and trivial experiences in adulthood.

14. ‘The Yada Yada‘ (Season 8, Episode 19)

Another Seinfeld episode, another iconic line and yada yada yada.

This episode introduced the public to the phrase “yada yada,” which numerous characters use to gloss over and hide key inconvenient details in their stories. The Yada Yada balances clever dialogue with character-driven tension, making it a late-season standout.

15. ‘The Junior Mint‘ (Season 4, Episode 20)

This episode blends slapstick and absurdity with sharp dialogue and classic misunderstandings. While observing Elaine’s ex-boyfriend undergo surgery, Jerry and Kramer accidentally drop a Junior Mint into the open body cavity, which became one of the most famous visuals in the show’s history.

The Junior Mint perfectly illustrates the selfishness of the characters and their casual disregard for — or even willingness to profit from — serious events.

16. ‘The Strike’ (Season 9, Episode 10)

Festivus? It’s for the rest of us! This iconic holiday episode introduced us to George’s father’s now-famous, made-up holiday, Festivus, and its wild customs, including the “Airing of Grievances,” the “Feats of Strength,” and the Festivus Pole.

The episode is jam-packed with classic moments and introduced Festivus into the pop culture lexicon. Frank Costanza’s impassioned rant about the commercialization of Christmas still resonates with audiences today.

17. ‘The Hamptons‘ (Season 5, Episode 21)

The gang visits the Hamptons, but things quickly spiral as George is embarrassed after being seen naked post-swim and the effect it had on his anatomy, which introduced us to the term “shrinkage.”

The episode is packed with unforgettable lines and physical comedy, especially George’s desperate attempts to recover his dignity. It’s one of the best examples of how Seinfeld created comedic gold from awkward social dynamics. “Shrinkage” went on a widespread pop culture euphemism thanks to this entry.

18. ‘The Switch‘ (Season 6, Episode 11)

Jerry tries to pull off “The Roommate Switch,” an elaborate scheme to date his current girlfriend’s roommate with George’s help. The episode is a fan favorite for introducing the now-iconic “mother of all ideas” plan. Jerry’s reaction to the roommate’s enthusiasm for his scheme is priceless, adding a hilarious twist to the heist-like plot and delivering one of the series’ funniest moments.

19. ‘The Apology‘ (Season 9, Episode 9)

George becomes obsessed with getting an apology from a man in his anger management group who refuses to say sorry for a past slight, perfectly encapsulating the pettiness and vindictiveness at the core of his persona.

The Apology is one of the stronger episodes from the later seasons and is one of the best examples of the show’s running theme of leveraging character flaws into comedy.

20. ‘The Race‘ (Season 6, Episode 10)

This episode juggles Cold War nostalgia with childhood rivalries, adding a subtle political edge to the humor.

Jerry’s girlfriend’s boss turns out to be an old high school rival who’s still bitter over a foot race Jerry supposedly won unfairly. Jerry challenges him to a rematch to settle the score. Meanwhile, George pretends to be a communist to impress a woman and ends up meeting Cuban leader Fidel Castro, and Elaine dates a man named Ned who’s an actual communist, leading to Kramer getting blacklisted from a department store gig.

It’s a rare moment where Jerry gets a clear “win” in a storyline. The Race perfectly blends sitcom logic with old-school hero worship, and it ends on one of the show’s most iconic freeze-frames.

21. ‘The Limo‘ (Season 3, Episode 19)

The Limo is a brilliant example of Seinfeld‘s ability to create tension in a comedic production, and it’s one of the most daring episodes of the early seasons.

Jerry and George impersonate two men at the airport to score a free limo ride, only to discover they’ve assumed the identities of white supremacists en route to a neo-Nazi rally. As the situation escalates, Kramer and Elaine unknowingly get roped in as well. The suspense builds steadily, turning the limo into a pressure cooker of misunderstandings and rising stakes.

This episode is unique for its dark political themes, standing out in contrast to the show’s typically apolitical focus.

22. ‘The Bubble Boy’ (Season 4, Episode 7)

This iconic episode puts George’s petty nature on overload, leading to one of the most well-known television episodes of the 90s.

Jerry is invited to meet a young fan who lives in a sterile bubble due to a rare immune disorder. When George and his girlfriend Susan arrive first, George gets into a fight with the Bubble Boy over a Trivial Pursuit answer, leading to chaos. George’s inability to suppress his pettiness, even with a gravely ill child, exemplifies the show’s fearless character writing.

23. ‘The Chicken Roaster‘ (Season 8, Episode 8)

When a chicken restaurant opens across the street from Jerry and Kramer’s apartment building, its bright neon sign drives Kramer so crazy that he switches apartments with Jerry. Soon, the two begin to swap personalities as well.

The absurdity of Jerry becoming Kramer and vice versa offers brilliant physical comedy and dialogue reversals. The episode leans heavily into farce but maintains grounded character motivations.

24. ‘The Invitations‘ (Season 7, Episode 24)

George finally agrees to marry Susan, only to obsessively search for ways to escape the commitment. When Susan dies from licking cheap wedding invitation envelopes—chosen by George to save money—the show ends the season with one of the darkest jokes in sitcom history.

The other characters barely react to her death, emphasizing their emotional detachment. The episode is notorious for its divisive tone and black comedy. As a bonus, it ties into The Yada Yada in Season 8.

George just can’t seem to let anything go, and that tendency led to another of the series’ most memorable lines: “The Jerk Store called, and they’re running out of you!”

This line was delivered to George’s coworker, who he tracks down when he moves and changes jobs to avenge being insulted during a meeting.

This episode stands out for showing how much effort Seinfeld‘s protagonists will put into getting even for even the most trivial of slights. The Comeback is remembered for its perfect blend of petty revenge, absurd ambition and classic George Costanza meltdown energy.

