A warm, sunny day. The cool breeze in your hair. The smell of the ocean. There’s not a care in the world. Thank goodness for boat days. All we need is a yummy drink in our hand and to lay under the sun. This sounds like the dream doesn’t it? While the ocean is fun for boat days, we have to remember just how powerful the large body of water can be. Watching films and TV shows is a great way to remind us it’s not always sea breezes but sometimes things get a bit dark and stormy. The suspense and the not knowing what’s under the deep waters can be a pretty scary thought. These films have all the elements you’re looking for without the undertow: adventure, romance and suspense and they’re all available on DIRECTV.

‘THE LIFE OF PI’

The Life of Pi is a captivating and visually stunning film directed by Ang Lee, based on Yann Martel’s acclaimed novel. The story follows Pi Patel, a young boy with an insatiable curiosity and a deep spiritual connection. When Pi’s family decides to move to Canada, they embark on a journey across the Pacific Ocean on a cargo ship carrying a variety of zoo animals, including a tiger. However, tragedy strikes when the ship sinks, leaving Pi as the sole human survivor adrift in a lifeboat with the tiger. As days turn into weeks and weeks into months, Pi and the tiger form an unlikely bond as they face the challenges of survival on the vast and treacherous ocean. The Life of Pi explores themes of faith, resilience, and the power of storytelling. Take a mesmerizing and thought-provoking journey that blurs the lines between reality and imagination.

‘THE PERFECT STORM’

The Perfect Storm is a gripping and harrowing film based on a true story, directed by Wolfgang Petersen. Set in 1991, the movie follows the crew of the fishing vessel Andrea Gail, led by Captain Billy Tyne (George Clooney), as they embark on a routine fishing trip off the coast of Massachusetts. Unbeknownst to them, three powerful weather systems collide to form a monstrous storm of epic proportions, known as the “perfect storm.” As the crew battles against colossal waves and ferocious winds, they find themselves caught in a life-or-death struggle against nature’s fury. Meanwhile, onshore, the townspeople anxiously await their return, fearing the worst. This film is a riveting tale of courage, determination, and the relentless force of nature, showcasing the extraordinary sacrifices made by ordinary people in the face of an unimaginable catastrophe. Watch how the crew fights against mother nature.

‘TITANIC’

Titanic is the iconic and heart-wrenching film directed by James Cameron, set against the backdrop of the ill-fated maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic. The story revolves around the

blossoming love between Rose, a young upper-class woman, and Jack Dawson, a charming artist from a humble background. Their lives intertwine aboard the luxurious Titanic, a colossal ship hailed as “unsinkable.” However, tragedy strikes when the ship collides with an iceberg in the frigid waters of the North Atlantic, leading to one of the most catastrophic maritime disasters in history. As chaos ensues and the Titanic begins to sink, Rose and Jack must fight against time, social barriers, and the merciless elements to survive. “Titanic” is a poignant tale of love and loss, showcasing the human spirit’s resilience in the face of overwhelming adversity. The film masterfully weaves together romance, tragedy, and historical events, leaving an indelible mark on cinematic history.

‘DEADLIEST CATCH’

Deadliest Catch is a gripping reality TV series that debuted in 2005, airing on the Discovery Channel. Set in the perilous waters of the Bering Sea off Alaska, it chronicles the harrowing lives of crab fishermen. Battling treacherous weather, freezing temperatures, and the constant threat of injury or death, the crews embark on high-stakes voyages during the Alaskan crab fishing seasons. The show captures the intense moments as they deploy and retrieve crab pots, all while facing daunting risks and personal challenges. With its raw portrayal of the dangerous fishing industry, “Deadliest Catch” has captivated audiences worldwide for its thrilling realism and human drama. But don’t just take our word for it. Captain Lee from Bravo’s Below Deck came by the DIRECTV Studio to tell us why he watches Deadliest Catch.

