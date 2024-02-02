BBC America: Stream Top Shows & Movies Today

Are you sick of scrolling through the channels for hours, only to watch the same show from the beginning again? Then try something new with BBC America on DIRECTV, home to shows like Killing Eve, Star Trek: The Next Generation and many more gripping TV listings.

With a wide array of suspense-filled action shows, sci-fi series, documentaries, and more from the USA and across the pond, BBC America has something for everyone. In this post, we’ll go over what BBC America is and some of the exclusive shows you may be missing out on.

WHAT IS BBC AMERICA?

BBC America is the home of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in the USA. Providing the perfect blend of the best British series and American classics, it’s the ultimate place to get your daily fix of quality TV.

And while much of its original and syndicated programming is focused on sci-fi and action shows, there’s plenty of other content to enjoy, too. Nowhere else can you slip seamlessly from the latest episode of Doctor Who or Law & Order straight into the jaw-dropping cinematography of Frozen Planet II, all without clicking a button.

HOW TO WATCH BBC AMERICA

THE TOP SHOWS TO WATCH ON BBC AMERICA

Here are four of our top picks from the stunning catalog of BBC America shows and movies.

‘KILLING EVE’

Killing Eve is a thrilling and darkly comedic spy drama that follows the cat-and-mouse game between a talented but unpredictable assassin and a determined MI6 agent, blending espionage with a complex relationship that transcends boundaries. With four seasons of the suspenseful thrills available on BBC America, Killing Eve is our top pick for those in need of a jaw-dropping drama to binge.

‘STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION’

Almost 100 years after Captain Kirk, Spock, and the Enterprise’s original mission, a new generation of Starfleet officers set out to find new life and “to boldly go where no one has gone before”. Starring Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, the show’s twists and turns have now added seven additional seasons of groundbreaking television for fans of the Star Trek franchise to enjoy.

‘FROZEN PLANET II’

With powerful stories of real-life animal hardship captured through breathtaking cinematography and narrated by the incredible Sir David Attenborough, the latest installment of Frozen Planet is yet another compelling piece of television. From polar bears to penguins, this six-part series follows wildlife in the world’s coldest regions and the challenges they must endure to survive the extreme environment.

‘THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY’

On a cosmic journey filled with intergalactic absurdity and eccentric characters, this film explores the whimsical adventures of an unwitting Earthman after his home planet is unexpectedly demolished to make way for a hyperspace bypass. Based on the hugely successful book series, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is the perfect movie for any lover of comedy and sci-fi.

BBC America has so much entertainment to offer. So even if you’ve exhausted every piece of American television, there’s still an entire catalog of British greats for you to binge. And it’s all included free with your DIRECTV subscription!

