With the release of Saltburn, it might have seemed that BAFTA winner and Oscar nominated actor, Barry Keoghan, was only recently added to the list of Hollywood’s top actors. However, his acting laurels have long preceded Saltburn, and are just as impressive. Whether you’re an avid fan or just discovering his work, you have a treasure trove of movies and shows to dive into.

We’ve picked some of our favorite Barry Keoghan movies and tv shows you can watch now, so press play and enjoy the magic.

BARRY KEOGHAN TOP PERFORMANCES

Considered to be ‘the next big thing’ in cinema, Keoghan’s brilliance extends across genres, from psychological thrillers to historical dramas and everything in between. Let’s dive into some of his top roles and performances.

‘SALTBURN’ (2023)

Set in the English countryside, Barry portrays Oliver Quick, a scholarship student at Oxford who struggles to fit in. Yet underneath this facade lies a conniving mastermind who weaves a narrative that evokes sympathy from both the characters and viewers alike.

He strikes up a friendship with Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to his family’s country house, Saltburn. Over the summer, Oliver grows closer to the Cattons, yet there seems to be more to this friendship than meets the eye. Barry’s portrayal of Oliver is nuanced and masterful keeping audiences questioning the reality of who Oliver Quick really is until the very end.

Watch Saltburn on Prime Video now

‘THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN’ (2022)

With the backdrop of the Irish Civil War, Barry Keoghan plays the role of Dominic Kearney, the troubled son of local officer, Peadar Kearney. Dominic escapes the harassment of his father and befriends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Siobhán (Kerry Condon), who offer him comfort and a temporary home.

The movie revolves around the friendship and feud between Pádraic and longtime friend Colm Doherty, with Dominic acting as a potential catalyst to reunite the two. Throughout the movie, Keoghan’s portrayal of Dominic pulls at your heartstrings, and one can’t help but wish for better fortunes for Dominic. For his portrayal of Dominic, Barry was awarded the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Watch The Banshees of Inisherin Full Movie on DIRECTV

‘THE BATMAN’ (2022)

Serving as a teaser for what could be the role that defines Barry Keoghan, the after-credits of the latest Batman installment features a conversation between the film’s antagonist, The Riddler (Paul Dano) and an unseen prisoner at Arkham Asylum. Unbeknownst to viewers at the time, this unseen prisoner is Keoghan, portraying The Joker, Batman’s greatest foe.

With an entire cinematic universe set to emerge for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, expect numerous features and storylines with Barry Keoghan’s Joker at the heart of these.

Watch The Batman Full Movie on DIRECTV

‘ETERNALS’ (2021)

His first feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Barry Keoghan portrays Druig, an Eternal, which are an immortal race of synthetically created beings. The Eternals are sent to Earth and other planets to preserve and cultivate intelligent life, while also eliminating Deviants, who are threats to the native life of the planet.

Druig, an aloof Eternal, has the power of mind manipulation, yet he distances himself from the other Eternals and their affairs due to their relationship with human beings, which he deems to be wrong. Barry Keoghan’s portrayal of Druig introduces conflict into the minds of the viewer as he questions what the true purpose of the Eternals are, adding an extra layer of nuances to the film’s plot line.

Watch Eternals on Disney+

‘DUNKIRK’ (2017)

A Christopher Nolan masterpiece, Barry Keoghan plays the role of George Mills, the teenage sailor hand of the Dawsons. Set against the backdrop of the Dunkirk Evacuation of World War II, the Dawsons and George head towards Dunkirk from England to rescue Allied soldiers.

Navigating the might of the Luftwaffe bombers and the treacherous seas, they encounter a soldier (Cillian Murphy), scarred by trauma from the war. With trouble across the horizon, Barry’s portrayal of George makes the viewer feel the trepidation of every move he makes, and makes you wonder what fate will befall George and the Dawsons when they reach the shore of Dunkirk.

Watch Dunkirk on Prime Video

UPCOMING MOVIES AND TV SHOWS WITH BARRY KEOGHAN

Even if you’ve seen the movies listed above, there’s more Barry Keoghan content to come. Check out his upcoming TV and movies here.

‘MASTERS OF THE AIR’ (2024 – PRESENT)

Barry Keoghan stars as Lt. Curtis Biddick in this latest Apple TV+ show, set during World War II. The show follows the 100th Bomb Group, a B-17 Flying Fortress Unit, that fights off Nazi Germany in air combat missions. Being instrumental in protecting US soldiers during the war, the unit faced numerous casualties throughout, making this war drama a poignant yet action-packed affair.

Premiering in January 2024, watch as Barry Keoghan lights up your screens in a way never seen before.

Watch Masters of the Air on Apple TV+

‘BRING THEM DOWN’ (TBA)

An upcoming thriller film, Barry Keoghan stars as Jack, the son of an Irish farmer, who gets embroiled in a bitter feud with Michael (Christopher Abbott), the last son of a shepherding family. With secrets and past horrors from both families being revealed throughout the movie, it will undoubtedly leave both families (and the audience) permanently altered. Expect another heart-wrenching and emotionally charged performance from Keoghan in this revenge driven thriller.

Frequently Asked Questions How old is Barry Keoghan? Barry Keoghan was born October 18, 1992, making him 31 years old as of 2024. What movies has Barry Keoghan been in? Some of Keoghan's top performances include 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Saltburn,' 'Dunkirk' and 'Eternals.' What is Barry Keoghan going to be in next? Keoghan is set to be in a number of upcoming projects including 'Bring Them Down' and 'Bird.'

