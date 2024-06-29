Jenn Tran’s journey to find love is about to begin as The Bachelorette returns to ABC this summer. Tune in on Monday, July 8 for the season 21 premiere to see who makes the most memorable limo entrances, who will receive the first impression rose and who will be sent home on night one.

This guide will give you the inside scoop into season 21 as you get ready to dive into Jenn’s love story.

Who is Jenn Tran?

Bachelor Nation fell in love with Jenn Tran on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. She made it to the top six of season 28 and was eliminated in the rose ceremony right before hometowns. Now the power is in her hands as she starts her journey as the 2024 Bachelorette.

The 26-year-old physician assistant lives in Miami, Florida, and is originally from Hillsdale, New Jersey. Jenn is making history as the first Asian-American Bachelorette in the franchise. She is Vietnamese and speaks two languages. As she told host Jesse Palmer during After the Final Rose, “I’m looking for someone who has a really big personality” and she is ready to be the main character in her own story.

How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ 2024?

The Bachelorette season 21 premieres on Monday, July 8, on ABC. Fans can watch each week on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET and the next day on Hulu. Catch every moment of Jenn’s journey to find love from the first impression rose to hometowns to the “Men Tell All” with DIRECTV.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that.

Who are the Men Competing for Jenn’s Heart?

Jenn has 25 men vying for her heart this season. Watch to see which guys are here for the right reasons and which guys will be at the center of the drama.

Meet the Men of Jenn’s Season.

Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma

Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California

Brendan, 30, a real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia

Brett, 28, a health & safety manager from Manheim, Pennsylvania

Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Florida

Dakota, 27, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Arizona

Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas

Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, California

Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas

Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois

Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, New York

Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, New York

John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Florida

Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, California

Kevin, 35, a financial analyst from Denver, Colorado

Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, North Carolina

Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, California

Matt, 27, an insurance executive from Atlanta, Georgia

Moze, 25, an algebra teacher from Albany, New York

Ricky, 28, a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Florida

Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California

Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Georgia

Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario

Who is the host of Season 21?

Jesse Palmer will once again be the host of The Bachelorette for Season 21.

Watch on DIRECTV

Want more reality TV? Check out our article on the Top 10 Best Reality TV Shows Everyone Can Enjoy.

Get DIRECTV to make sure you never miss a second of your favorite reality shows.