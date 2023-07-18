DIRECTV Delivers Local MLB Fans Uninterrupted Access to Arizona Diamondbacks Games

Arizona Diamondbacks fans can keep watching the current National League West leader inside their homes, local sports bars, and other venues without interruption thanks to a new agreement between DIRECTV and Major League Baseball.

Starting with today’s game against the Atlanta Braves, DIRECTV will provide local customers living in the same MLB-designated Diamondbacks home territory as before with live, high-definition coverage of each Diamondbacks game, bookended by MLB-produced pregame and postgame analysis, on DIRECTV (Ch. 686-3) and DIRECTV STREAM (Ch. 686).

Diamondback fans across Arizona and southwest New Mexico, including key metro regions like Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, Las Cruces, NM, and other areas will continue to see upcoming games on the new “MLB Arizona Diamondbacks” channel, which will appear in the programming guide as “DBACKS. It provides all the same coverage to hundreds of regional sports bars, restaurants, hotels, and other venues serviced by DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, the unrivaled industry leader in out-of-home sports delivery. Diamondbacks fans in other major metro regions including Las Vegas and Salt Lake City who are satellite customers and subscribe to CHOICE or above and Sports Pack will also continue to receive games, just as before.

This is now the second time DIRECTV has stepped in on behalf of local MLB fans after the San Diego Padres recently transitioned to another MLB-produced channel for fans in their region on May 31.

“We’re committed to maintaining our sports leadership across the many different communities we serve,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer at DIRECTV. “The Diamondbacks have had an outstanding season thus far, and we want to ensure their fans can continue to access these games while we do the work behind the scenes with the team, MLB and any other would-be rights holders to deliver all of the action.”

The Diamondbacks, like other MLB teams, compete in national telecasts on FOX, FS1, ESPN, TBS, and MLB Network, all of which are available across all DIRECTV video services.

Here is the upcoming Diamondbacks television schedule:

