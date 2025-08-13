The benefit concert, Buc-ee’s Presents Robert Earl Keen & Friends: Applause for the Cause, sold out faster than we could say “Yeehaw!” But don’t despair! You haven’t missed your chance to support Texas flood recovery while enjoying live music. DIRECTV is making the livestream available to consumers nationwide at no cost through MyFree DIRECTV as well as distributing to consumers and businesses through DIRECTV streaming and satellite.

Why This Benefit Matters

On July 4, Kerr County experienced devastating floods that affected countless families and businesses. This concert aims to raise crucial funds for the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, which has been tirelessly working to provide assistance and rebuild the community. As Austin Dickson, CEO of the foundation, shares, “Every ticket sold is a lifeline for families, businesses and first responders working to rebuild. This is the Hill Country at its best—coming together to lift each other up.” Applause for the Cause’s partner, the donor management platform BetterUnite, will ensure all donations received from in-person fans and at-home viewers funnel directly to the Community Foundation. Click here to donate.

Event Details and How to Watch

Robert Earl Keen, a Texan and Americana music pioneer, has rallied an impressive lineup of talent to support this cause. Expect to see Tyler Childers, the trio of Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, as well as Cross Canadian Ragweed and many more! This isn’t just a concert; it’s a heartfelt gathering to help rebuild a vibrant part of Texas.

The event will take place on August 28, starting at 3:55 PM Central Time. Even if you weren’t quick enough to grab a ticket, you can still be part of the action through these platforms:

DIRECTV

If you’re in the U.S., you’ll be able to catch the livestream for free on MyFree DIRECTV. Just download the app on your device or tune in on channel 101.

DIRECTV will also make the livestream available for free to all consumer and business customers on channel 101.

More Details

For more information, please visit whitewaterrocks.com or robertearlkeen.com. Click here to donate.

Merch with a Mission

Want to do a little extra good while enjoying the event? Exclusive Applause For The Cause merchandise will be available in-person and online at robertearlkeen.com, and via Veep’s streaming portal. 100% of benefit merchandise proceeds will be donated to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, so you can look good while doing good!

Join DIRECTV in a Night of Community Support

Beaver Aplin, Founder of Buc-ee’s (who have already pledged a one-million-dollar donation to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country), sums up the spirit of this event perfectly: “Looking out for each other is just something Texans do.” This concert embodies that ethos, uniting music lovers and community supporters alike for a noble cause.

So, get ready to enjoy an evening filled with incredible music and heartfelt community spirit as we all come together to raise funds for those affected by the floods. DIRECTV is proud to be a partner in rebuilding the lives of Texans in need. Set your reminders for August 28, gather your friends and family and prepare to enjoy a night that truly makes a difference.