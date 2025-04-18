After a shocking season 4 twist, Netflix’s You TV show is returning for its fifth and final season. Viewers have been on the Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) rollercoaster since 2018, unsure whether to love or hate the toxic protagonist. Each season has brought a new city, a new love interest, and a new target. In season 4, You broke with tradition by making Joe himself the target, forcing him to confront and accept his darkness like never before.

Season 5 takes us back stateside in “the greatest city in the world,” as Joe grapples with a newly integrated life. Find out everything you need to know about the series conclusion below.

‘You’ Season 5 Official Trailer

Where To Watch the Final Season of ‘You’

What To Expect from the Fifth and Final Season

In season 5, we see Joe living in New York with his wife Kate Lockwood-Goldberg (actor Charlotte Ritchie), who has rehabilitated Joe’s public image. They appear to be living an ideal life with wealth, status and perhaps even some normalcy. But Joe’s inner demons remain hard to silence (despite a noted shift in his internal monologue), and his newfound fame threatens to unearth his buried secrets. The series will wrap up in dramatic fashion, with a killer full-circle finale.

‘You’ Season 5 Cast

Penn Badgley – Joe Goldberg

Charlotte Ritchie – Kate Lockwood-Goldberg

Madeline Brewer – Bronte

Anna Camp – Raegan and Maddie Lockwood

Griffin Matthews – Teddy Lockwood

Nava Mau – Detective Marquez

Natasha Behnam – Dominique

Pete Ploszek – Harrison

Tom Francis – Clayton

Tati Gabrielle – Marienne Bellamy

Amy-Leigh Hickman – Nadia Farran

Kathryn Gallagher – Annika Atwater

Frankie DeMaio – Henry

When is the 'You' season 5 release date? The final season premiers on Netflix on April 24, 2025

