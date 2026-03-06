Looking for a new streaming service that has uplifting family-friendly and faith-based programming? UP Faith and Family, the premium streaming service from UPtv, has a wide-ranging catalog of Christian movies, uplifting messaging and tons of shows perfect for the whole family.

Most Popular Shows on Up Faith and Family

Whether you’re looking to fall in love with a new season of Heartland or turn on Hudson & Rex to watch with the whole family, the popular subscription service has endless hours of great content to choose from.

Here are some of the biggest hits on Up Faith and Family that you can watch right now.

‘Heartland’

Number of Seasons: 19

Starring: Amber Marshall, Graham Wardle, Michelle Morgan, Alisha Newton

With 19 seasons under its belt, Heartland — the long-running Canadian family drama — continues to captivate audiences. The series focuses on the Bartlett-Fleming family, particularly on Amy (played by Amber Marshall), a talented horse trainer known for her natural and compassionate techniques. It explores themes of family bonds, healing and the complexities of managing a multi-generation ranch.

US fans of Heartland can stream season 19 and all the prior seasons on Up Faith & Family.

‘Blue Skies’

Number of Seasons: 1

Starring: Veronic Long, Markian Tarasiuk, Miranda Edwards, Darius Willis

A brand-new series on Up Faith & Family, Blue Skies is an original mystery procedural series set amidst the scenic backdrop of Crystal Ridge National Park. The series gives audiences the perfect blend of mystery, action and touching storytelling as former military police officer Jodi Larsen returns to her hometown to join the National Park Police. Along the way, she teams up with Blue, a loyal Labrador whose instincts and undeniable charm add an extra layer of warmth to this new hit.

Watch new episodes of Blue Skies every Thursday.

‘Hudson & Rex’

Number of Seasons: 8

Starring: John Reardon, Mayka Nguyen, Diesel vom Burgimwald, Justin Kelly

In Hudson & Rex, Detective Charlie Hudson teams up with his loyal German Shepherd, Rex, to crack some of St. John’s toughest cases. As key members of the Police Department’s Major Crimes Division, Hudson’s investigative instincts combined with Rex’s extraordinary senses make them an unstoppable pair.

‘Mystic’

Number of Seasons: 3

Starring: Macey Chipping, Max Crean, Laura Patch, Antonia Robinson

Journey to New Zealand for an adventure like no other in Mystic, a wholesome teen adventure-drama series based on Stacy Gregg’s Pony Club Secrets books. The series follows Issie Brown and a group of young horseback riders in the coastal town of Kauri Point as they form friendships, bond with horses and work together to protect their community and environment — often making new discoveries and solving mysteries along the way.

‘Granite Flats’

Set in the early 1960s, Granite Flats is a drama-mystery series about the residents of a small Colorado town where strange events and government secrets unfold. The story often focuses on a widowed mother and her son as they navigate mysteries involving the local army base, FBI investigations and community intrigue.

Most Popular Up Faith & Family Movies

If you’re looking for a heartwarming, faith-inspired film to watch this weekend, look no further than Up Faith & Family.

‘Where the Wind Blows’

Where the Wind Blows is a heartfelt Christian movie about second chances and rediscovering faith. When a young woman returns to her coastal hometown, she’s forced to confront old wounds and strained relationships. It’s there she begins to reconnect with family life and her beliefs and starts to understand that the places we once left behind may hold the healing we’ve been searching for.

‘Love in Harmony Valley’

Starring: Amber Marshall, Eric Hicks, Nina Kiri, Sophie Neudorf, Martin Roach

Love in Harmony Valley is a faith-friendly feature film that blends romance and renewal in a charming small-town setting. The story follows Emma as she attempts to reunite with her friend Tracey, only to find herself at odds with Tracey’s brother, Will — a conflict that may change all of their lives.

‘Rally Caps’

Starring: Carson Minniear, Judd Hirsch, Amy Smart, Ben Morang

Rally Caps is a family-focused Christian movie about friendship, resilience and hope. The film follows two young boys facing personal challenges who form an unlikely bond through baseball, inspiring both those around them and each other.

‘Country Hearts’

Starring: Lanie McAuley, Chris Jericho, Katerina Maria, Michelle Nolden

Country Hearts is a heartfelt family drama that explores the tensions between following your dreams and honoring your responsibilities. The story follows the daughters of a country music star as they struggle to choose between pursuing their own ambitions and helping their father continue his horse breeding business. Relatable and moving, the film captures the challenges of family loyalty and staying true to yourself.

Frequently Asked Questions What is UP Faith and Family? UP Faith and Family is a premium streaming service with a wide-ranging catalog of uplifting, faith-affirming, family-friendly TV shows and movies. What is the most popular show on UP Faith & Family? The most popular show to stream on UP Faith & Family is Heartland, the long-running Canadian family drama. What popular movies are on UP Faither & Family? Popular movies available to stream on UP Faith & Family include Where the Wind Blows, Rally Caps, Love in Harmony Valley and more.

