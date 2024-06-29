The Tour de France 2024 – the world’s greatest bicycle race – kicks off on June 29. This guide has everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the excitement, with information on favorite contenders, this year’s route and a full schedule of stages.

How to Watch The Tour de France

Gear up to watch the Tour de France 2024 starting on Saturday, June 29, and continuing until stage 21 on July 21. All stages of the race will be available to stream live on Peacock, while NBC and USA Network will be broadcasting select stages of the event. Watch all of the excitement with DIRECTV.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Sign up today!

The 2024 Tour de France Route

The Grand Départ will be held in Italy for the first time ever, starting in Florence on Saturday, June 29. The tour covers 2,170 miles over 21 stages of racing. Cyclists will go through a variety of terrains, ranging from hilly to flat to mountainous. In another historic milestone, the Tour de France will end in Nice instead of Paris for the first time, due to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Check out this year’s route.

The Top Contenders to Win The 2024 Tour de France

Check out some of the favorites for this year’s race.

Jonas Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard has been the reigning champion of the Tour de France for the past two years. The Danish cyclist rides for Team Visma-Lease a Bike. It was uncertain if the defending champion would compete after being seriously injured at the Tour of the Basque Country earlier this year. The crash left him hospitalized with broken ribs and collarbone as well as damage to his lung. He announced recently that he will be riding in the 2024 Tour de France.

Tadej Pogačar

The Slovenian cyclist rides for UAE Team Emirates. He won the 2020 and 2021 Tour de France races. The white jersey in the Tour de France signifies the leading rider under the age of 26. Tadej Pogačar has worn the white jersey a record-breaking four times, amounting to 75 days.

Primož Roglič

Primož Roglič is a Slovenian cyclist who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe. He became the first Slovenian to win a stage at the 2017 Tour de France. He won the Vuelta a España three times and he won gold in the men’s individual time trial at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. In 2023, he came in first in the Giro d’Italia. Before his cycling career, he was a professional ski jumper and was the Junior World Team event champion in 2007. Roglič switched to cycling a few years after a crash.

Remco Evenepoel

The 24-year-old from Belgium is making his Tour de France debut. Despite his young age, he has already won two Monuments, a Grand Tour and the World Championship. He rides on the Soudal Quick-Step team and is the son of Belgian cyclist Patrick Evenepoel. Remco was injured during the Itzulia Basque Country race earlier this year but has recovered and will be competing in the tour.

Carlos Rodriguez

The Spanish cyclist rides for Ineos Grenadiers. The 23-year-old had an impressive 2023 Tour de France with a stage win and placed fifth overall. In April 2024, he finished second at the Tour of the Basque Country and recently won the Tour de Romandie.

A Brief History Of the Tour de France

This year is the 111th Tour de France. The first-ever Tour de France took place in 1903. The race was originally started by the French newspaper L’Auto as a way to increase sales during their competition with rival newspaper Le Vélo. The Tour de France was hugely successful in its first year, and L’Auto’s circulation grew exponentially. This led to their rival Le Vélo closing its doors in 1904.

The first event was a six-stage race going from Paris to Lyon to Marseille to Toulouse to Bordeaux to Nantes and back to Paris and covered 2,428 km (1,509 miles). Unlike today’s race, the cyclists rode as individuals and not part of a team, across unpaved roads and during the night. Maurice Garin, an Italian-born chimney sweep, won the inaugural Tour de France.

The record for the most Tour de France wins is five (since Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven wins due to doping). Four cyclists have won the Tour de France five times: Jacques Anquetil (1957, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964), Eddy Merckx (1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1974), Bernard Hinault (1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1985) and Miguel Induráin (1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995).

Tour de France 2024 Schedule

Stage 1 – June 29 at 6:30 a.m. ET – Florence to Rimini – NBC | Peacock,

Stage 2 – June 30 at 6:05 a.m ET – Cesenatico to Bologna – Peacock

Stage 3 – July 1 at 6:05 a.m. ET – Piacenza to Turin – USA Network | Peacock

Stage 4 – July 2 at 7 a.m. ET – Pinerolo to Valloire – USA Network | Peacock

Sage 5 – July 3 at 6:55 a.m. ET – Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas – USA Network | Peacock

Stage 6 – July 4 at 7 a.m. ET – Mâcon to Dijon – USA Network | Peacock

Stage 7 – July 5 at 7:10 am ET – Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin – USA Network | Peacock

Stage 8 – July 6 at 6 a.m. ET – Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-deux-Églises – Peacock

Stage 9 – July 7 at 7:05 a.m. ET – Troyes to Troyes – Peacock

Stage 10 – July 9 at 6:55 a.m. ET – Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond – Peacock

Stage 11 – July 10 at 6:55 a.m. ET – Évaux-les-Bains to Le Lioran – Peacock

Stage 12 – July 11 at 6:55 a.m. ET – Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot – Peacock

Stage 13 – July 12 at 7:30 a.m. ET – Agen to Pau – Peacock

Stage 14 – July 13 at 6:30 a.m. ET – Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d’Adet – Peacock

Stage 15 – July 14 at 6:55 a.m. ET – Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille – Peacock

Stage 16 – July 16 at 6:50 a.m. ET – Gruissan to Nîmes – Peacock

Stage 17 – July 17 at 6:05 a.m. ET – Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Superdévoluy – Peacock

Stage 18 – July 18 at 6:55 a.m. ET – Gap to Barcelonnette – Peacock

Stage 19 – July 19 at 7:05 a.m. ET – Embrun to Isola 2000 – Peacock

Stage 20 – July 20 at 7:35 a.m. ET – Nice to Col de la Couillole – USA Network | Peacock

Stage 21 – July 21 at 10:10 a.m. ET – Monaco to Nice – NBC | Peacock